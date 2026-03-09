Parker Ford Scores Only Goal of the Game, Winner for Moose
Published on March 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (26-19-5-1) used defence to power themselves to a 1-0 win over the Toronto Marlies (27-20-4-5) on Sunday. The Moose were coming off a 3-2 win over Toronto on Friday.
The only entries onto the scoresheet in the first period were a trio of penalties, two of which were levied against the Moose. The Manitoba penalty kill didn't allow a shot on goal over the two Marlies opportunities. Toronto held a 9-6 edge on the shot clock in the period, but couldn't break through Thomas Milic. Artur Akhtyamov was also perfect in the opening stanza. Marlies defenceman Dakota Mermis led all skaters with three shots on goal.
Toronto extended its lead on the shot clock to 20-15 in the second. Neither club could beat either of the all-star goaltenders at opposite ends of the rink. Milic was tasked with 11 stops, including one where he flashed across the crease to take away a goal from Luke Haymes.
Over half the third period elapsed without a goal, but at 10:50, the lamp finally illuminated. Mason Shaw sent a pass out in front of the net for Parker Ford, who quickly snapped his fifth goal of the season past Akhtyamov to give the Moose a 1-0 lead. It was all they needed, as Milic turned aside 11 shots in the third to complete a 31-save shutout and capture a 1-0 win for Manitoba.
Quotable
Moose assistant coach Morgan Klimchuk (click for full interview)
"It's always a challenge, especially when you get the first one. They get a couple of bodies back that are obviously dangerous players; we knew they were going to be good. But to get the result the way that we did is something that everyone is proud of."
Statbook
Thomas Milic's second shutout of the season is a new career-high
Phil Di Giuseppe is on a three game point streak (1G, 2A)
Di Giuseppe also has four points (2G, 2A) in his past five games
Parker Ford is on a three-game point streak (1G, 2A)
Manitoba was perfect on the penalty kill for the third straight game
Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti
