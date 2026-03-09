Portillo, Reign Hold off Henderson, 2-1
Published on March 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (38-16-1-1) defeated the Henderson Silver Knights (24-19-6-4) Sunday afternoon by a final score of 2-1 in front of 2,322 fans at Lee's Family Forum. The Reign will host the Colorado Eagles on Wednesday at 7 p.m. PST.
Cole Guttman scored a goal and an assist stretching his point streak to four-games while Glenn Gawdin also found the back of the net and notched a helper. Erik Portillo allowed just one goal for the second straight game making 27 saves as he picked up his third straight win. The Reign extended their win streak to seven-games while improving to 19-5-1-1 in one-score games having won 13 of their last 14.
Ontario led 1-0 after the first period of play as Glenn Gawdin (12th) finished a beautiful passing sequence from Cole Guttman and Logan Brown at 13:24. From the center circle Guttman flipped the puck to Brown at the right wing. From there Brown fed Guttman with some speed where he drove the puck to the right circle and found Gawdin streaking in back door for a tap in. Shots were 13-12 Henderson.
The Reign held a 2-0 advantage through 40 minutes of play as Cole Guttman (20th) stretched the lead to a pair from Glenn Gawdin at 13:19 of the second period. In the left circle Gawdin won the face-off forward where Guttman raced to the puck behind the net. From there he got to the right circle and flipped a backhander off a Silver Knights defender in front into the back of the cage. Shots were 8-7 Henderson in the stanza as the Reign killed off a power-play shortly after Guttman's score.
Jeremy Davies got the Silver Knights on the board with 7:14 with a wrist shot from the high slot past the glove of Portillo making it a 2-1 score but the Reign were able to lock it down after for the win.
Erik Portillo collected his third straight win making 27 saves on 28 shots while Cameron Whitehead suffered the loss making 23 saves on 25 shots. The Reign did not receive a power-play while they went 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.
American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2026
- Portillo, Reign Hold off Henderson, 2-1 - Ontario Reign
- Reign Rise Above Silver Knights, Winning 2-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Parker Ford Scores Only Goal of the Game, Winner for Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Texas Earns Windy City Weekend Sweep in a Shootout - Texas Stars
- Wolves Rally to Earn Point with 7-6 Shootout Loss to Stars - Chicago Wolves
- Bears Suffer Heartbreaking 5-4 Loss to Bruins - Hershey Bears
- Foudy Leads Islanders to 5-4 Win over Phantoms - Bridgeport Islanders
- Gaucher Scores Twice But B-Isles Hang On - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tufte's Late Tally Lifts P-Bruins Past Bears - Providence Bruins
- Syracuse Crunch Dominate Utica Comets, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Parent Scores in 6th Straight Game, Comets Clipped by Crunch 4-1 - Utica Comets
- New York Rangers Recall F Brendan Brisson from Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears' Bitten Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Preview: Phantoms vs. at Bridgeport, Game 56 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Nick Andrews Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Reign Preview - Ontario at Henderson - Ontario Reign
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 3:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Detroit Recalls John Leonard from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Gulls Down IceHogs, 6-4 - San Diego Gulls
- The Canucks Shut Out The Eagles In 4-0 Win - Abbotsford Canucks
- Eagles Blanked in Abbotsford, 4-0 - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Blank Tucson, 2-0, in Front of over 6,000 - Bakersfield Condors
- Firebirds' First Line Shines in Win over Wranglers - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Roadrunners Fall, 2-0, to Condors in Road Trip Finale - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.