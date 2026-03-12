Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Colorado

Published on March 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WHO: Ontario Reign (38-16-1-1, 78pts, 1st) vs. Colorado Eagles (33-14-4-4, 74pts, 2nd)

WHAT: AHL REGULAR-SEASON GAME #57/72

WHEN: Wednesday, March 11 @ 7:00 Pacific

WHERE: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Ontario Reign and the Colorado Eagles square off tonight from Toyota Arena in a matchup featuring the top two teams in the Pacific Division.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR ONTARIO: The Reign lifted their win streak to seven-games on Sunday collecting a 2-1 win in Henderson. During the streak Ontario has outscored their opponents 27-14, scoring four or more goals in six games while keeping their opposition to three or fewer in all seven. With 16 games remaining the Reign hold a four-point lead in the division standings on Colorado who has a game in hand on Ontario.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR COLORADO: The Eagles suffered their fifth shutout loss of the season on Saturday falling 4-0 in Abbotsford after collecting a 5-2 win the night before. Colorado has picked up a point in in four of their last six games 2-2-1-1, and in six of their last eight 4-2-1-1. Tonight marks the sixth of eight straight games on the road for Colorado.

HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES: Ontario has won three straight against Colorado holding a 5-1-0-0 record vs. the Eagles including a 2-0-0 mark at Toyota Arena. The Reign have outscored the Eagles 21-17, 4-6 in the first period, 4-4 in the second period, and 12-7 in the third period. Samuel Bolduc and Glenn Gawdin lead the way offensively for the Reign with three goals and three assists while Jayson Megna has four goals and two assists for the Eagles. Ontario has held the advantage in the special team's category going 8-for-28 on the power-play having scored in five of six games including three multi power-play goal games while going 15-for-16 on the penalty kill. Pheonix Copley has been exceptional in the net for Ontario posting a 3-0-0 record with a 1.96 goals against average and .938 save percentage.

BETWEEN TWO PIPES: For Ontario, Erik Portillo and Pheonix Copley have alternated starts over the last 26 games since Portillo returned from injury on Jan. 4. Portillo picked up his fourth straight win on Sunday making 27 saves as he has won 11 of 13 games since returning from injury after missing 16 consecutive games from Nov.13-Jan.2 and is victorious in 15 of his last 17 decisions. Copley earned his third straight win on Friday making 30 saves and is now victorious in five of his last six. Both Portillo and Copley have 16 wins on the season, tied for ninth among AHL goaltenders, while Portillo's 2.33 goals against average ranks seventh. For Colorado, Isak Posch suffered the loss on Saturday allowing four goals on 25 shots as he is 2-2-2 in his last six starts having allowed three or more goals in each game. His 15 wins are tied for fourth among AHL rookie goaltenders, his 2.66 goals against average ranks fourth, and his .895 save percentage sits fifth. Trent Miner made 17 saves last Friday in the victory but is just 2-4-1 in his last seven starts. He has played four games with the Avalanche this season.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR INDIVIDUALLY FOR ONTARIO: Cole Guttman stretched his point streak to four-games (2G, 3A) Sunday with a goal and an assist for his team leading 10th multi-point game in his 200th career AHL game and has 10 points (5G, 5A) in his last 11 games. He is tied for 10th in the league with 20 goals and is four shy of a career high. Glenn Gawdin also scored a goal and added an assist Sunday for his eighth multi-point game of the year as he has eight points (4G, 4A) in his last 12 games. His 30 assists are second among Reign skaters and 11th in the league. Leading scorer Nikita Alexandrovhas missed the last three games with injury, while Aatu Jämsen has missed two, and Jakub Dvořák has missed 11.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR INDIVIDUALLY FOR COLORADO: Alex Barré-Boulet is fourth among all skaters in scoring with 54 points (17G, 37A) and has seven points (1G, 6A) in his last seven games. Jack Ahcan is third among AHL defenders with 40 points (8G, 32A) and has seven points (2G, 5A) in his last eight games.

GOAL SCORING AT A PREMIUM: The Reign have scored four or more goals in 29 of 56 games this season where they holding a 26-2-1-0 mark.

GETTING ON THE BOARD FIRST: The Reign have taken a 1-0 lead in eight of their last nine games holding a 24-5-0 record when drawing first blood this season.

HOME COOKIN: Ontario is tied for second in home victories in the AHL this season posting a 21-5-1-1 mark at Toyota Arena outscoring their opponents 99-74. They have a power-play goal in 12 of their last 14 games since Dec. 31, 14-for-50 (28.6%), and rank 11th on the season at 20.4%. The Reign have won 12 of their last 13 on home ice in the year of 2026.

TIGHTLY CONTESTED: Of Ontario's 56 games this season, 26 of them have been determined by one-goal, with the Reign holding a 19-5-1-1 record having won 10 of their last 12 games determined by just one goal.

Goals For: 3rd (3.39)

Goals Against: 7th (2.70)

Power-Play: 8th (21.3%)

Penalty Kill: 4th (84.9%)

Goals For: 13th (3.24)

Goals Against: 4th (2.53)

Power-Play: 10th (20.1%)

