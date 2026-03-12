Zherenko, PK Unit Battles to Earn Point for T-Birds vs. Bruins

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (22-27-6-2) got a gutsy effort from their goaltender and penalty killers, but came up just short in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Providence Bruins (44-11-1-0) on Wednesday night inside a sold-out MassMutual Center in the opening act preceding the Dropkicks Murphys concert after the game.

T-Birds starting netminder Vadim Zherenko continued to have a steady hand against the Eastern Conference's top team, denying all nine Providence shots in the first period and helping the Springfield penalty kill dispatch a Bruins power play in the process. Entering the action Wednesday, Zherenko had posted a .929 save percentage in six starts against one of the most potent teams in the league this season.

With their first power play of the night, the Springfield man advantage answered the strong work of their netminder to open the scoring at 15:28 as Marc-Andre Gaudet took a feed at the offensive blue line from Juraj Pekarcik and lasered a wrister past the blocker of Michael DiPietro to make it a 1-0 game heading into the intermission.

Zherenko and the Springfield penalty kill would find itself tasked with frequent work in period two, as the 1-0 score remained after the T-Birds could not crack DiPietro on two man-up chances of their own.

Providence did not lack for shooting opportunities and chances near the net front, but the Springfield backstop calmly shrugged away 14 more bids on net, helping the T-Birds kill off penalties to three different defensemen in the back half of the second.

The Bruins had gone 28 shots without success, but finally beat Zherenko when Georgii Merkulov found a loose puck just behind Zherenko's pads in the blue paint and tucked it in at 4:10 of the third to tie the score, 1-1.

7:11 later, the Bruins' fourth line elevated them to the lead as Riley Duran crashed the center lane and blistered a shot through Zherenko's five-hole to put Providence in front, 2-1.

Now trailing but not defeated, Thomas Bordeleau responded with a huge goal for Springfield just 2:42 after Duran's marker, throwing a wrister upstairs over DiPietro's glove after receiving a feed from Hugh McGing in the right-wing circle.

The T-Birds had to survive one more tightrope walk late in the third to get the game to overtime, withstanding a furious 6-on-5 attack on a delayed penalty to hold the score, 2-2. The penalty kill then answered the bell to keep the score deadlocked, and they even drew a power play when the Bruins were caught with too many men on the ice for the second time on the night.

DiPietro came up huge late in the T-Birds' power play at the beginning of overtime, kicking out a point-blank chance from Calle Rosen and setting the stage for a Providence win when Lukas Reichel stole a puck deep in the Springfield zone and snapped it past Zherenko with 1:44 left in overtime.

The T-Birds conclude a five-game homestand on Saturday when they host the Utica Comets for a 6:05 p.m. puck drop inside the MassMutual Center.

