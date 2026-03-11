Roadrunners Shut out by Silver Knights 5-0

Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners (25-23-8-0) were shut out for the second straight game in a 5-0 loss to the Henderson Silver Knights (25-19-6-4) on Tuesday at Tucson Arena.

Despite the final score, Tucson controlled much of the opening 40 minutes but could not solve Henderson goaltender Carl Lindbom, who made 30 saves to earn his third shutout of the season.

Meanwhile, Henderson capitalized on timely scoring while weathering Tucson's early offensive push. Jeremy Davies opened the scoring on the power play late in the first period, and Mitch McLain doubled the Silver Knights' lead just after the 12-minute mark of the second.

Tucson was still within striking distance down two after 40 minutes despite outshooting Henderson 19-13, but the Silver Knights pulled away with three goals in the third period. Kai Uchacz struck just over a minute into the frame during four-on-four, and Tuomas Uronen scored midway through the period before Dylan Coghlan added an empty-netter less than two minutes later to put the game out of reach.

Tuesday's loss snapped Jaxson Stauber's two-game winning streak. He finished with 17 saves on 21 shots. The defeat also moved Henderson into sole possession of the seventh and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division, while the Roadrunners now sit two points back in eighth.

HIGHLIGHTS

Scott Perunovich skates in Tucson's game against Henderson on Tuesday at Tucson Arena. (Photo: Matt Muir / Tucson Roadrunners)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Tucson controlled much of the opening 10 minutes and outshot Henderson 5-1 during that stretch. Despite the early territorial advantage, the Silver Knights did a strong job keeping the Roadrunners to the outside and limiting grade-A scoring chances from between the circles.

With six minutes remaining, Tucson defenseman Montana Onyebuchi created a dangerous opportunity when he fired a shot from the top of the right circle that produced a rebound in front, but the Henderson defense cleared the puck out of harm's way before the Roadrunners could capitalize.

Despite Tucson controlling much of the play, Henderson struck first on the power play late in the period. A Roadrunners clearing attempt deflected directly to Silver Knights defenseman Jeremy Davies near the top of the crease, and he deked to his backhand before beating goaltender Jaxson Stauber from point-blank range to give Henderson a 1-0 lead with 2:05 remaining in the frame. Shots were 12-5 in favor of Tucson.

SECOND PERIOD

Austin Poganski generated Tucson's best scoring opportunity to that point when he carried the puck in on the rush, but his wrister from below the right circle was turned aside by Lindbom.

The Roadrunners received another opportunity moments later when a too-many-men penalty against Henderson gave Tucson its first power play of the night just over seven minutes into the period. However, the Silver Knights' penalty kill held firm and limited the Roadrunners to just one shot on goal.

The successful penalty kill gave Henderson a shot in the arm, and the Silver Knights struck again midway through the frame when Mitch McLain scored on a breakaway at 11:43 to extend Henderson's lead to 2-0.

Henderson finished the period with a strong push, and outshot Tucson 4-1 over the final eight minutes. The best chance came just before the buzzer when Trevor Connelly fired a slap shot on a breakaway from the high slot, but Stauber kicked it aside with one second remaining to keep the deficit at two heading into the second intermission. Henderson narrowly outshot Tucson 8-7 in the period.

THIRD PERIOD

Just under a minute into the period, Tucson defenseman Scott Perunovich prevented Ben Hemmerling from breaking free on a breakaway. The two collided on the play and were assessed offsetting penalties - Perunovich for holding and Hemmerling for high-sticking.

During the ensuing four-on-four, Kai Uchacz scored off the rush at 1:11 to extend Henderson's lead to 3-0.

Just over five minutes later, a slashing penalty against Tucson gave Henderson its second power play of the night at 6:28. The Roadrunners successfully killed the penalty, but moments after returning to even strength, Trevor Connelly broke free on what appeared to be a breakaway. Tucson defenseman Maveric Lamoureux chased him down from behind to disrupt the play, but Tuomas Uronen followed the rush, collected the loose puck and beat Jaxson Stauber from just above the crease to make it 4-0 at 9:10.

Needing four goals, Tucson pulled Stauber midway through the period in an attempt to generate offense with the extra attacker. Henderson defenseman Dylan Coghlan later sealed the game with an empty-net goal at 11:07 to extend the Silver Knights' lead to 5-0.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners will look to split the series against the Silver Knights in Wednesday's finale at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. AZT.

