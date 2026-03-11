Abbotsford Canucks Fall 4-0 to the Manitoba Moose

The Manitoba Moose made their only trip to Abbotsford this season for a mid-week matchup with the Abbotsford Canucks.

Phil Di Giuseppe marked his return to the place where he became a champion and was welcomed back with open arms by the Abbotsford faithful.

Jiří Patera got the start between the pipes for the home side, taking on Tomas Milic at the other end for Manitoba. Josh Bloom drew back into the lineup for Abbotsford following his recall from Kalamazoo, while the Canucks otherwise iced the same roster as Saturday night.

The Canucks controlled much of the play in the opening frame, holding the Moose to just three shots on goal. Chase Stillman and Jaret Anderson-Dolan dropped the gloves following a big hit, adding some early intensity to the contest. Both teams exchanged power play opportunities, but the goaltenders stood tall and the game remained scoreless after twenty minutes.

Despite Abbotsford's momentum in the first, the Moose found their stride in the second. Just a minute and a half into the middle frame, Samuel Fagemo capitalized on a two-on-one rush to open the scoring for the visitors. Around ten minutes later, Patera made the initial save on Parker Ford, but the Moose forward stuck with the play and jammed the puck across the line to extend Manitoba's lead to 2-0.

In the final frame, Abbotsford looked to claw their way back, but the Moose continued to add on. Manitoba capitalized on a power play opportunity when Nikita Chibrikov jammed the puck through Patera's legs to make it 3-0. Shortly after, Isaak Phillips blasted a shot from the blue line to push the lead to four.

Tempers flared late in the game, with fights breaking out and multiple game misconducts handed out, but the Canucks were unable to find the back of the net.

Abbotsford fell 4-0 to the Moose but will get another crack at them in the rematch tomorrow night.







