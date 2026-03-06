Abbotsford Canucks Sign Felton to AHL Contract
Published on March 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed defenceman Christian Felton to a one-year AHL contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.
Felton, 26, had been competing with the Canucks on a professional try-out agreement earlier this season, which was his second stint with the club, after spending the majority of 2024-25 with Abbotsford.
Since starting the 2025-26 campaign with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, the 6'1, 185-pound defender has skated in six games with Abbotsford and recently recorded one assist over three ECHL games with the Cincinnati Cyclones before re-joining the Canucks.
The Medina, Ohio native skated in 13 regular season games and was a part of Abbotsford's Calder Cup Championship roster during his first professional campaign in 2024-25.
