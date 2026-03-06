Abbotsford Canucks Sign Felton to AHL Contract

Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed defenceman Christian Felton to a one-year AHL contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Felton, 26, had been competing with the Canucks on a professional try-out agreement earlier this season, which was his second stint with the club, after spending the majority of 2024-25 with Abbotsford.

Since starting the 2025-26 campaign with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, the 6'1, 185-pound defender has skated in six games with Abbotsford and recently recorded one assist over three ECHL games with the Cincinnati Cyclones before re-joining the Canucks.

The Medina, Ohio native skated in 13 regular season games and was a part of Abbotsford's Calder Cup Championship roster during his first professional campaign in 2024-25.







