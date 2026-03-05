Garrett Wilson Signs NHL Deal

Allentown, PA - Congrats to the Captain!

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Garrett Wilson to a two-way NHL contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Wilson has been placed on waivers for the purpose of being assigned back to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Wilson had previously been on an AHL contract with the Phantoms.

Wilson, 34, is in his sixth season with the Phantoms and his third season as the team's captain after serving as alternate captain for three years. He is the all-time games played leader in Lehigh Valley history and rates fourth in Phantoms' franchise history having skated in 338 games with the Phantoms. His 787 penalty minutes is also the most all-time in Lehigh Valley history. He rates fourth in career goals (62) and points (148) with Lehigh Valley.

Wilson's 1,373 career penalty minutes in the AHL ranks 63rd all-time and is the most among active AHL players. He has played in 751 career AHL games with San Antonio, Portland, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Toronto and Lehigh Valley which is the 59th most games he league history.

On November 21, 2025, he celebrated his milestone 900th career pro game across the NHL, AHL and ECHL.

In his 751 AHL games, Wilson has scored 156 goals with 197 assists for 353 points while accumulating 1373 penalty minutes. He led the AHL in penalty minutes in back-to-back seasons in 2022-23 with 195 PIM and in 2023-24 with 216 PIM. For his pro career, Wilson has played 936 games and has scored 194 goals with 231 assists for 425 points with 1,521 penalty minutes.

The rugged 6'3 ¬Â³ winger from Toronto has not played in the NHL since the 2018-19 season when he suited up in 50 regular-season and four Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He has played in 84 career games in the NHL with Florida and Pittsburgh scoring 2-6-8 while also playing in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Wilson has received endless accolades and compliments from coaches, teammates, and management for his leadership and professionalism as well as the example he sets in helping lead the way while guiding the young prospects on the Phantoms who are experiencing the rigors of a professional season for the first time.

Wilson's last regular-season NHL game was 2,515 days ago on April 16, 2019 for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the New York Islanders. He is 12 years removed from his NHL debut on March 18, 2014 with the Florida Panthers against the San Jose Sharks. He scored his first career NHL goal February 9, 2019 for Florida against Tampa Bay.

Since his last game played in the NHL, Wilson has become a father to two young boys, Ty and Wes.







