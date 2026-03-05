San Jose Stops Gulls

Published on March 5, 2026

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell 3-2 to the San Jose Barracuda tonight at Tech CU Arena. San Diego's record now stands at 24-17-8-4.

Tyson Hinds netted a goal for the second straight game, marking the first goal streak of his AHL career. His four goals match his AHL career high in goals set in 2024-25.

Tristan Luneau scored his fifth goal of the season, giving him 1-2=3 points in his last two games.

Matthew Phillips tallied his team-leading 28th assist of the season. He has recorded 2-8=10 points over his last 10 games.

Sasha Pastujov earned his 26th assist of the season, giving him 3-6=9 points in his last 10 games.

Judd Caufield picked up an assist for the second straight game, his 16th of the season, which matches his AHL career high set in 2023-24.

Nathan Gaucher extended his point streak to three games (1-2=3) with his 11th assist of the campaign. He has posted 4-7=11 points in his last 12 games.

Tomas Suchanek stopped 24 shots in relief of Calle Clang, who exited tonight's contest in the first period.

The Gulls head back to Pechanga Arena this weekend for a pair of games with the Rockford IceHogs starting on Friday night (7 p.m. PST).







