Barracuda Hold off Gulls to Earn 3-2 Win

Published on March 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda forward Lucas Vanroboys fights for the puck vs. the San Diego Gulls

San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (32-16-2-2) returned to the win column Wednesday night, edging the San Diego Gulls (24-17-8-4), 3-2, at Tech CU Arena.

San Jose struck early and late in the opening period to grab control. Just 3:12 in, Patrick Giles (7) opened the scoring as he backhanded in a Kasper Halttunen wrap. With 24 seconds remaining in the frame, Quentin Musty (10) doubled the lead, swinging a pass to the net that went off Tomas Suchanek and in. Suchanek entered the game at 7:55 of the first period after Calle Clang left with an injury.

After a scoreless second period in which the Barracuda outshot the Gulls 12-5, San Jose added what proved to be the game-winner early in the third. At 2:22, Oliver Wahlstrom (20) drove the net and directed in a perfect pass from Filip Bystedt.

San Diego pushed back midway through the final frame, getting goals from Tristan Luneau (5) at 5:41 and Tyson Hinds (4) at 13:27 to cut the deficit to one. However, the Barracuda held firm down the stretch, killing off a late penalty and got timely saves from Laurent Brissoit.

With the win, the Barracuda are now 4-2 against San Diego and have won three in a row versus the Ducks' affiliate.

The Barracuda return to action on Friday in Milwaukee against the Admirals (5 p.m.) before returning back home on Wednesday, Mar. 11 to once again faceoff with the Gulls at Tech CU Arena. For tickets go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

