Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners at Bakersfield Condors

Published on March 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game 1: Friday, Mar. 6 at 8 p.m. AZT, Dignity Health Arena

Game 2: Saturday, Mar. 7 at 8 p.m. AZT, Dignity Health Arena

Broadcast Info

Friday: LISTEN LIVE HERE or on Fox Sports 1450AM | WATCH on AHLtv on Flo Hockey

Saturday: LISTEN LIVE HERE or Fox Sports 1450AM | WATCH on AHLtv on Flo Hockey

Officials

Friday - Referees: #41 Graedy Hamilton, #26 Austin Rook | Linespeople: #26 Jacob Rozenberg, #52 Ben Dubow

Saturday - Referees: #24 Jack Young, #5 Jacob Hicks | Linespeople: #31 Nikolaus Diehr, #37 Brett Martin

Bakersfield, CA - The Tucson Roadrunners (24-21-8-0) close out their six-game road trip with a two-game series against the Bakersfield Condors (29-17-8-1) on Friday and Saturday at Dignity Health Arena. Both games are scheduled for 8 p.m. AZT.

Tucson is 2-2-0-0 on the trip and is coming off a 4-1 loss to the Ontario Reign on Wednesday. Andrew Agozzino scored Tucson's lone goal short-handed in a game that was closer than the final score indicated. The contest remained even late before Ontario pulled away with a pair of goals 35 seconds apart in the third period.

The loss, combined with the Henderson Silver Knights' 5-1 win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday, moved Tucson just outside the Pacific Division playoff picture. Henderson holds the division's final postseason with a one-point edge over the Roadrunners.

Bakersfield sits fourth in the Pacific and is one point behind the San Jose Barracuda for third place.

With both clubs looking to gain ground in the standings, the weekend series carries important playoff implications.

Friday marks the sixth of eight meetings between Tucson and Bakersfield this season and just the second at Dignity Health Arena. The Roadrunners fell 5-1 in their last visit to Bakersfield in early December and are 2-2-1-0 against the Condors this season. Both teams have essentially split the season series so far and enter the weekend playing at a similar pace. Each club has won two of its last four games and holds a .500 record over its last 10 contests dating back to early February.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

A-GOAL-ZZINO

Andrew Agozzino reached another milestone in Wednesday's game in Ontario, scoring his 10th goal of the season and first short-handed tally of the year in Tucson's 4-1 loss to the Reign. The goal marked the 13th short-handed marker of his career and the 275th goal overall in his AHL career.

It was Agozzino's first short-handed goal since March 15, 2023, when he was a member of the San Jose Barracuda. The veteran forward has been heating up offensively as well, scoring twice in his last three games dating back to Feb. 28 at San Jose.

Agozzino continues to climb the professional scoring charts and is closing in on several milestones, sitting five points shy of 650 career points, five assists away from 375 and five power-play goals short of 100.

HEBIG CHASING HISTORY

While Andrew Agozzino continues to climb the professional scoring ranks, Cameron Hebig is closing in on another historic mark in Tucson. The veteran forward is four points away from tying Michael Bunting for first place on the Roadrunners' all-time scoring list with 180 career points.

Hebig has already etched his name throughout the franchise record book. Earlier this season he became Tucson's all-time goals leader, and last year he set the franchise record for games played. If he reaches the scoring mark, it would be the second major franchise record he has broken this season and the third of his Roadrunners career.

More history could follow soon after. Hebig also sits 10 assists shy of tying Bunting for the franchise lead in assists (106).

The 28-year-old continues to produce at a high level this season, ranking second on the team in goals, assists and points with 17-26-43 in 48 games. He has also been steady down the stretch, recording 10 points (2g, 8a) over his last 12 games dating back to Jan. 28 at San Diego.

ROAD TESTED

The Roadrunners have shown resilience away from home this season and have yet to drop consecutive road games in 2026. In fact, Tucson has only lost back-to-back games on the road twice all year, most recently during a December stretch at Abbotsford on Dec. 19-20 and earlier in the month with losses at Bakersfield and San Jose on Dec. 3 and 5.

Overall, the Roadrunners have been strong in opposing buildings, winning five of their last eight road games dating back to Feb. 6 at Calgary. Tucson is 9-5-0-0 in its last 14 road contests since Jan. 2 at Calgary and holds a 13-10-2-0 road record this season.

The Roadrunners have also thrived in the second game of road series, posting a 7-2-1-0 mark in Game 2 situations this season - a trend they'll look to continue Saturday in Bakersfield.

Numbers to Know:

8 - Ben McCartney (4g, 4a) and Scott Perunovich (2g, 6a) have led Tucson's offense in the season series against Bakersfield with eight points each. McCartney's four goals are the most by a Roadrunner in the matchup.

WE'RE DOING IT LIVE

Both games this weekend will be streamed on AHLtv on FloHockey and broadcast on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app. Friday and Saturday's coverage begins at 7:45 p.m. AZT with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by David Mooradian.







American Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.