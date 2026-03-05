Syracuse Crunch to Hold Mental Wellness Night March 6

Published on March 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding a Mental Wellness Night on Friday, March 6 when the team hosts the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Mental Wellness Night is part of the team's season-long Mental Wellness Campaign presented by AmeriCU Credit Union, ANOVA Marine Insurance, Mar-Con Companies, New York State Office of Mental Health, Pinnacle Employee Services and Todd Ruetsch & Family.

Prior to puck drop, the Crunch will warm up in special Mental Wellness jerseys. The body of the jerseys are green, the color designated for mental health awareness, with black along the shoulders and bottom of the body and sleeves. Inside the black are colored lines to represent the brain. The crest features the Crunch logo in front of butterfly wings, symbolizing transformation, personal growth and resilience. The butterfly wings have multiple colors that correspond to various mental health conditions. "Nothing can break me" is written along the bottom of the jersey. The warmup jerseys will be auctioned off after the game in a live postgame auction on the ice.

Fans can visit Memorial Hall to receive information and resources from various health and wellness organizations. There will also be stations where fans fan give "stick taps" to people in their lives who have supported them by writing an appreciation note to them, fill out pledge cards where they can share how they're going to protect what's under their helmet and grab a "faceoff" conversation starter card. A photo station with mental wellness messaging will also be on display for fans to snap a picture.

Signs with different mental wellness tips and reminders to take a timeout and reach out to someone will also be hung around the concourse along with special messaging on the in-arena displays.

