Syracuse Crunch to Hold Bowling Tournament at YBR Casino & Sports Book March 18

Published on March 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with YBR Casino & Sports Book to hold a Bowling Tournament at The East End, YBR's expansive entertainment area, on Wednesday, March 18 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Bowling Tournament will begin at 7 p.m. with registration beginning at 5 p.m. at The Lanes in The East End, which features six luxury bowling lanes. The event will allow fans to compete against Crunch players in a tournament-style bowling showdown. The champion will take home a grand prize of a signed jersey, two game tickets, a VIP Fan Cave at TS Sports and a $50 YBR gift card. A team-signed jersey will also be raffled off at the end of the night. Participating Crunch players will be announced at a later date.

In addition to the Bowling Tournament, fans will be able to try out virtual golf, air hockey, darts and more for chances to win prizes. Come hungry - food and drinks will be available from The Snackery and the YBR hot dog cart. Participation in the Bowling Tournament is free and registration will be held on a first come, first serve basis beginning at 5 p.m. Must be 18 or older to attend.

The East End at YBR Casino & Sports Book is an expansive 19,400 square foot entertainment destination in Chittenango, NY, featuring "The Lanes," a six-lane luxury Brunswick Bowling Center; two high-tech Topgolf Swing Suite bays, multiple pool tables; shuffleboard; sports betting stations, more than 65 slot machines, more than 20 LED screens, and an expansive full-service bar with a food menu developed by the same award-winning culinary team as Turning Stone Resort Casino and a drink menu featuring craft cocktails, beer and wine.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.