Preview: Condors vs Roadrunners, 7 p.m.

Published on March 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Condors welcome in the Tucson Roadrunners for a two-game set beginning tonight at 7 p.m. Bakersfield is 3-1-1 in four games so far in the season series.

LOOKING BACK

Leading 3-1 after one, the Condors surrendered three goals in just over five minutes of the third period to trail 4-3 on Tuesday morning against the Colorado Eagles. However, Samuel Poulin's extra attacker goal in the dying seconds forced overtime and Bakersfield prevailed 5-4 in a shootout.

WORKING OVERTIME

The Condors went to overtime for the 17th time this season on Tuesday, tied for fourth most games decided past regulation in the AHL. Bakersfield is 6-8 in overtime and 2-1 in shootouts. It was the fourth time in six games the team went to the extra session.

MANGIA, MANGIA

Mangiapane, 29, is a veteran of 550 NHL games with Calgary, Washington, and Edmonton. His AHL tenure included parts of three seasons with the Stockton Heat, including back-to-back 20-goal campaigns in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

FINNISH FLAIR

Atro Leppanen had an assist on Tuesday and eight points (2g-6a) in his last nine games. His eight goals on the year are tied for 10th in the AHL among d-men.

DYNAMIC DUO BACK AT IT

Quinn Hutson and Isaac Howard each scored on Tuesday, their 25th and 15th goals of the season respectively. Hutson still leads all rookies in scoring with 47 points on the year while Howard is seventh with 33 points.

POWERED UP

The Condors are fifth on the power play at 22.5% overall. Against Tucson, the Condors are 6/20 (30.0%).

HOME COOKIN

In the season series, the Condors are 11-3-2 in their last 16 on home ice against the Roadrunners.

DJ POU

Poulin scored his sixth goal with the Condors on Tuesday and his 15th overall on the season. He has eight points (3g-5a) in his last 10 games.

NEW CAREER HIGH

James Hamblin's goal on Tuesday was his 22nd of the season, a new career high. Since January 1, he's tied for third in goals with 14.

GRIFF BEING GRIFF

Seth Griffith had two assists on Tuesday and is tied for fifth in league scoring with 51 points (15g-36a).

GET TO THE THIRD

The Condors are 26-3-7 when holding at least a share of the lead after two periods.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Bakersfield finds itself right in the thick of the Pacific Division playoff race with 17 games left in the regular season. The team sits fourth, six points clear of fifth place Coachella Valley. Seven teams will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division with the one seed earning a first-round bye. Click here for the playoff primer.

MEEP MEEP

Tucson was tied 1-1 after two, but fell 4-1 in Ontario on Wednesday. Andrew Agozzino scored the lone goal for the Roadrunners, his 10th, shorthanded. The Roadunners are 13-10-2 on the road this season.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield hosts Tucson tomorrow First Responders Night. Pre-game exhibits and demonstrations on the plaza with a full emergency vehicle parade in-game!

