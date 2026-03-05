Griffins to Host Purple Community Game and Star Wars Night

Friday, March 13, 2026 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Purple Community Game presented by Van Andel Institute

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

14th Annual Purple Community Game: Purple, the color associated with cancer awareness, will be the theme of the night as the Griffins host their 14th annual Purple Community Game to benefit the Van Andel Institute. Fans can enjoy many purple elements, ranging from a variety of purple concession stand items such as popcorn, cotton candy, and cocktails to graphics during the game. Purple Griffins merchandise will be available for purchase on the concourse, with all proceeds benefiting the Van Andel Institute.

Purple Packs: Fans can take advantage of this special online offer for the Griffins Purple Community Game. Specially priced lower- and upper-level seats start at just $20 per ticket, and a portion of every Purple Pack purchased will be donated to Van Andel Institute. Click here to view the offer.

Postgame Jersey Auction: The Griffins will wear special purple jerseys for this game, a select number of which will be autographed and available for auction following the game in Sections 121 and 122. A select number of game-worn jerseys will also be available via the DASH Auction app, a digital auction platform. Fans can download the DASH Auction app via iOS or Android devices in the app store and select Grand Rapids Griffins as their favorite team. Fans can also text DASH to 66866 to download the app. All proceeds raised via the auction will benefit the Van Andel Institute.

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions for both beer and hot dogs will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, stand 5 at BC Pizza, the stand outside section 128, the stand outside section 103, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120. In addition, fans can find $2 beers at Cattle Vally and $2 hot dogs at the Ionia Grill outside section 105, RTD Land outside section 126, and Ottawa Grill outside section 124 (stands are subject to change).

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23. Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts (online purchase fees not applied at the box office).

Saturday, March 14, 2026 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Star Wars Night presented by DTE

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Star Wars Night presented by DTE: Over 20 costumed characters from Great Lakes Garrison will be roaming the arena and interacting with fans. In addition, fans can purchase light sabers for $5 and Griff Vader bobbleheads on the concourse.

Friends & Family 4-Packs: Presented by Morning Belle, these packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2025-26 season and include four or more game tickets, $20 or more in concession cash, and one free "share it" item from Morning Belle. Visit griffinshockey.com or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.







