Sebastian Cossa Returns to Grand Rapids

Published on March 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned goaltender Sebastian Cossa to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Cossa, the 15th overall pick in 2021, has a 24-4-3 record with a career-high five shutouts, a 1.99 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage in 31 games with the Griffins. In the AHL rankings, the 23-year-old places second in GAA, third in save percentage, second in shutouts, second in wins and seventh in minutes played (1841:22). His career-high five shutouts are the most by a Griffin since 2015-16 (Jared Coreau). Cossa is currently on a seven-game point streak since Feb. 3 (6-0-1) and enjoyed a career-high 10-game win streak from Nov. 25-Dec. 27, showing a 1.51 GAA and a .939 save percentage. The AHL all-star won two straight AHL Goaltender of the Month awards (November and December), becoming the first netminder in franchise history to receive the honor twice in the same season. In parts of four seasons with Grand Rapids since 2022-23, Cossa has notched a 68-29-17 mark with eight shutouts to go along with a 2.38 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 115 outings, becoming just the sixth netminder to reach the century mark with the team.

