Firebirds Can't Handle Heat, Silver Knights Win 5-1
Published on March 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 5-1, Wednesday night at Lee's Family Forum.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Henderson Silver Knights started strong with a goal by Mitch McLain roughly two and a half minutes into the first with help from Joe Fleming and Jakub Brabenec. Mathieu Cataford kept the puck rolling with Henderson's second goal of the period. Coachella's Lleyton Roed was able to get the team on the board with assists from Gustav Olofsson and Oscar Mölgaard. The first period ended with Henderson up 2-1.
A goal from Uchacz got the scoring started for the HSK in the second. Brabenec scored Henderson's fourth goal of the game, and two minutes later Ben Hemmerling got the team their fifth. The second period ended with Henderson up 5-1.
Neither team managed to score in the third, and the Henderson defeated Coachella 5-1.
UPCOMING GAMES
Friday, Mar. 6 | 7 p.m. | at Ontario Reign
Sunday, Mar. 8 | 3 p.m. | vs Ontario Reign
Tuesday, Mar. 10 | 6:30 p.m. | at Tucson Roadrunners
LOOKING AHEAD
The Henderson Silver Knights will take the ice again on Friday at 7 p.m. in Ontario. Watch it live on FloHockey, or listen to the game on 1230 AM The Game.
