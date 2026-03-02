Henderson Silver Knights Accepting 2026 Grant Applications

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights Foundation announced today, March 2, that it is now accepting grant applications for 2026. The Henderson Silver Knights Foundation will be awarding grants up to $10,000 to local non-profit organizations in the Henderson or surrounding Henderson area to help further the Foundation's reach and impact in the community. Local organizations that meet the following criteria can apply to be considered for a grant through April 17.

Submission Criteria:

Each Organization may only submit one application per grant cycle.

Organizations must be a qualified 501(c)(3) to be considered.

Grant applications open on March 2 and close on April 17. The selected organization will be notified no later than June 30.

The maximum funding that may be requested is $10,000. This does not guarantee that the maximum amount will be awarded.







