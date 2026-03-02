Forward Jared Wright, Defenseman Angus Booth Recalled by LA Kings

March 2, 2026

The LA Kings announced today that they have recalled forward Jared Wright and defenseman Angus Booth from Ontario.

Wright, 23, has collected 28 points (15G, 13A) in his rookie season with Ontario leading all first-year skaters with a plus-25 rating, tied for fifth among all skaters. His 15 goals are tied for fourth among league rookies while his 28 points are tied for 11th. The Burnsville, MN native was drafted by LA in the 2022 NHL Draft, sixth round, 169th overall, and signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Kings this past April. He played three seasons at the University of Denver from 2022-25 collecting 54 points (32G, 22A) in 122 career games helping the Pioneers to the 2024 NCAA National Championship.

Booth, 21, has skated in 41 games for the Reign this season notching 10 points (1G, 9A) after tallying 13 points (2G, 11A) in 50 games as a rookie. The Montreal, QC native was drafted by the Kings in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, fourth round, 116th overall, and signed his three-year, entry-level contract with LA on Dec. 28, 2023. Prior to his professional career, he played four seasons in the QMJHL from 2020-24 recording 73 points (7G, 66A) in 198 career games splitting time with the Shawinigan Cataractes and Baie-Comeau Drakkar. He helped Shawinigan to the QMJHL Championship during the 2021-22 season and served as team captain the following year.

