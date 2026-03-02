Matyas Melovsky Inks Entry-Level NHL Contract with Devils

Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has signed forward Matyas Melovsky to a two-year, entry-level NHL contract starting in 2026-27. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

"It's a dream come true. It's what I always wanted when I realized I could play professional hockey, so it's a dream come true and a big opportunity for me," Melovsky said when asked about signing his first career NHL deal.

The Czechia native was selected in the sixth round, 171st overall, by New Jersey in the 2024 NHL Draft. The rookie centerman has recorded 13 points (3g-10a) in 35 games with the Comets this year. He has proven to be a reliable player in all three zones and has earned substantial time on the first power play unit.

The 6'1, 190-pound forward spent the past three seasons with Baie-Comeau Drakkar in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), recording a total of 201 points (50g-151a) in 169 career regular-season games and 38 points (11g-27a) in 35 playoff games. Last year, Melovsky led the team with 83 points and finished third in the league with 57 assists, while earning the Guy Carbonneau Trophy as the QMJHL's best defensive forward. In 2022-23, he led all rookies in the league with 52 assists.

