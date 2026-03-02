Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Named AHL Player of the Week

Published on March 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Monday announced that Grand Rapids Griffins rookie forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 1, 2026. Brandsegg-Nygard is the fourth Griffin to win the award this season, tying for the most in franchise history (2005-06: Jiri Hudler, Valtteri Filppula, Clay Wilson, Jimmy Howard).

Brandsegg-Nygard tallied five goals, six points (5-1-6), 17 shots and a plus-three rating in three games last week. He began the week with his first two-goal game in the AHL in a 3-2 overtime defeat against the Manitoba Moose last Wednesday and followed that performance with another goal on Friday versus the Iowa Wild. The 20-year-old capped off his week with the first three-point night (2-1-3) of his career in a 6-2 victory over Iowa on Saturday.

The former first-round pick (15th overall) by the Detroit Red Wings in 2024 has 34 points (15-19-34), 28 penalty minutes and a plus-21 rating in 48 games with the Griffins. Brandsegg-Nygard also has seven goals in his last six contests and 10 points (7-3-10) in his previous nine outings since Feb. 7. He ranks among the AHL rookie leaders in goals (T5th), assists (T8th), points (5th), plus-minus rating (T3rd) and game-winners (6, 1st). In addition, Brandsegg-Nygard places among the team leaders in goals (5th), assists (2nd), points (4th), plus-minus rating (4th) and game-winners (2nd).

The three previous player of the week winners from the Griffins this season were Sebastian Cossa (Nov. 30), Sheldon Dries (Dec. 21) and Dominik Shine (Feb. 15).

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.