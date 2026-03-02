Belleville Still Battling for Playoff Spot After Tough Weekend vs Comets

Published on March 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators battle the Utica Comets

The Belleville Senators may have suffered a pair of tough losses to the North Division rival Utica Comets (AHL Affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) this past weekend, but they're still in the hunt for a Calder Cup Playoff berth, with 16 games to go in the regular season. That said, the Sens will need to shake off their current five-game losing skid and start putting more points in the bank if they want to give themselves the best shot at qualifying. Belleville comes into the new week still only six points back of Rochester for the fifth and final North playoff spot, and will play another home-and-home with Utica this week, starting Friday on the road.

Up-to-date information on the 2025-26 Calder Cup Playoff Picture can be found by visiting the American Hockey League's daily playoff primer.

Friday, February 27, 2026: Belleville Senators - 3 @ Utica Comets - 5

A spurt of three quick goals in the first period left the Belleville Senators behind the Utica Comets from the get-go last Friday evening, and despite a pair of third-period goals from Xavier Bourgault (15th, 16th), and one from Lassi Thomson (14th), Belleville fell 5-3 at Adirondack Bank Center in Utica. Leevi Merilainen started the game for the Sens, but was pulled in favour of Mads Sogaard, after allowing three goals on six shots against. Sogaard would stop 12 of the 14 shots he faced in relief.

Saturday, February 28, 2026: Belleville Senators - 3 vs Utica Comets - 5

After racing each other back up I-81 and over the border last Friday night, the Senators and Comets tangled again last Saturday at CAA Arena, and unfortunately for Belleville, that game ended with a similar result. This time, the Sens were able to hold the Comets to just one goal through the first period, and got the game tied early in the second, by way of a sweet individual effort from rookie defenceman Carter Yakemchuk. However, Utica would again score three goals in quick succession and tack on another power play marker to defeat the Sens 5-3. Mads Sogaard played the entire game in net for Belleville, making 30 saves on 35 shots against.Ã¯Â»Â¿

Recent Transactions

Feb.26/26: #26 Carter Yakemchuk (D) - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Feb.26/26: #43 Arthur Kaliyev (F) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Feb.26/26: #43 Arthur Kaliyev (F) - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Statistical Leaders

Points: 51 (T-4th in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Goals: 30 (1st in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Assists: 30 (T-9th in AHL)

#10 Phil Daoust (C)

Power Play Goals: 14 (2nd in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Plus/Minus: +4

#33 Lassi Thomson

#44 Djibril Toure

Penalty Minutes: 94 (T-11th in AHL)

#42 Hayden Hodgson (RW)

Goals Against Average: 3.37

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Save Percentage: .893

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Wins: 6

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

#31 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Shutouts: 1

#31 Jackson Parsons (G)

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

#40 Mads Sogaard (G)

This Week

It'll be a case of deja vu for the Senators this week, as they once again head to the Adirondack Bank Center to battle Utica again on Friday, before returning home to take on the Comets at CAA Arena on Saturday night. Both games are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. puck drops, with Saturday's home game marking Belleville's annual Military Appreciation Night. After this home-and-home set with Utica, the Sens will travel to Hershey to play the Bears (AHL Affiliate of the Washington Capitals) on March 14 and 15, before returning for a five-game homestand with matchups against Cleveland, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Springfield, and Manitoba. All upcoming games can be heard for free on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network. You can also watch along by subscribing to AHLTV on FloHockey.

Ticket Info

Single-game tickets for all home games in the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.

