Bears Top Checkers in 3-2 OT Win

(Hershey, PA) - Alex Suzdalev scored twice and Ivan Miroshnichenko netted the game-winner as the Hershey Bears (26-20-6-2) picked up a 3-2 overtime victory over the Charlotte Checkers (30-18-5-0) on Monday night at GIANT Center.

Hershey improved to 3-1-0-1 in its season series with Charlotte, and moved to within five points of the Checkers for third place in the Atlantic Division standings. The two teams will next meet tomorrow, at GIANT Center.

The win reduced Hershey's Magic Number to clinch a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs to 28.

NOTABLES:

Alex Suzdalev buried a passing play from Sonny Milano at 2:42 of the first period on Hershey's first shot of the evening to put the hosts in front 1-0 with his fourth of the season. After Charlotte had gone ahead 2-1, Suzdalev buried his second of the night at 1:52 of the third period from Brett Leason and Milano. Leason's assist extended his assist and point streaks to seven games (3g, 7a), with his assist streak matching Andrew Cristall's team season high (9a in seven games from Nov. 29 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Dec. 13 vs. Charlotte)

A giveaway in the Bears zone resulted in an unassisted goal by Wilmer Skoog at the four-minute mark to tie the game at 1-1. At 10:12, Nolan Foote put the visitors their first lead of the night.

Ivan Miroshnichenko netted the game-winner 45 seconds into the overtime period to win the game for Hershey, his 12th goal of the season and his second overtime-winner of the campaign.

Clay Stevenson made 27 saves to earn his 15th win of the season and the 60th of his career, tying Dave Parro for 15th in franchise history.

The game marked Hershey's first regular-season Monday home game since Jan. 25, 2016 vs. Lehigh Valley.

SHOTS: HER 23, CLT 29

GOALTENDING: HER - Clay Stevenson, 27-for-29; CLT - Cooper Black, 20-for-23

POWER PLAY: HER - 0-for-2; CLT - 0-for-0

THEY SAID IT:

Bears head coach Derek King on the win tonight:

"It's huge for the locker room, just for keeping the momentum going, just for our confidence, knowing we can come back and we stuck to the program for the most part. And just played our game and it paid off."

King on the recent play of Alex Suzdalev:

"Well, he's working hard in practice, he's doing all the right things, and again, the message to some of these guys is when you sit out a game, it's not always because of your play, it's because we have other bodies - and I hate having extra bodies and not playing guys. So sometimes a position where, you know, like [Kaden Bohlsen] needs to go in, I need him to play on the third line, not the bottom line. So, you know, there's a rotation there. But [Suzdalev], you know, when he's put back in the lineup, he takes advantage of it and he shows you he can play."

Sonny Milano on the chemistry he's formed with Brett Leason since joining the Bears and playing together on a line with Suzdalev tonight:

"I love playing with Leas. He's big, he holds onto pucks, he can skate, he's a really good player. And Suzy was pretty dominant today as well, he finished his shots, and it was a good combination there."

Milano on his impression of the team since he first played in Hershey:

"It's been great. It's a different team too; when I first came here [in the 2022-23 season] it was more of a veteran-based team, now you've got all these young guys too, so there's a lot of development going on, and it seems like he's doing a great job. It's fun. These kids are fun. I don't know what the average age is of this team, but it's got to be down there and it's a lot of fun playing with these kids."

Alex Suzdalev on his progression offensively the last few weeks:

"I think slowly I've been building, getting stronger and stronger, and being in the right place, and the details. Just trying to keep that going."

Suzdalev on playing with Milano and Leason:

"It was great. Two good players with NHL games under their belts, it was easy for me, because they're such good players - I was just trying to find the right spots and they found me."

(Answers edited for clarity)

