Wranglers Pick up Two Points in Doubleheader

Published on March 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Wranglers dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the Abbotsford Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday, with Aydar Suniev and Justin Kirkland supplying the goals for Calgary.

Abbotsford struck first in the opening frame when Danila Klimovich found space and opened the scoring.

The hosts were pushing pucks deep and generating zone time, but couldn't solve Canucks netminder Ty Young.

The middle frame saw Joe Arntsen widen the gap, doubling Abbotsford's lead against the run of play.

Calgary continued to press, finishing the matinee with a commanding 38-19 edge in shots, but the visitors' netminder stood tall, turning aside chance after chance.

The pushback finally came in the third.

Suniev got the Saddledome buzzing when he fired a shot from the right circle past Young to cut the deficit in half.

It marked the third time in four games that Suniev has scored Calgary's opening goal, with Dryden Hunt picking up the assist.

Kirkland delivered to force overtime.

Daniil Miromanov slid a pass into space and Kirkland threaded the puck past Young with just over four minutes remaining, knotting the game at 2-2.

The extra frame solved nothing, despite continued pressure from Calgary.

In the shootout, the skills competition stretched to six rounds before the Canucks claimed the extra point.

Calgary banked two points over the doubleheader and now sit ninth in the Pacific Division, two points back of the Henderson Silver Knights, who occupy the seventh and final playoff spot.







