Panthers Assign Luke Kunin to Checkers

Published on March 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Florida Panthers have assigned forward Luke Kunin to the Checkers.

Kunin, 28, has appeared in 44 games with the Panthers this season, scoring two goals and adding two assists, along with 23 penalty minutes. The Chesterfield, MO, native has skated in 478 NHL games with the Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, Columbus Blue Jackets and the Panthers, recording 146 points (75 goals, 71 assists) and 410 penalty minutes.

The Wild selected Kunin with the 15th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He's previously played in the AHL in parts of three seasons in Iowa, posting 47 points (27 goals, 20 assists) in 76 games.







