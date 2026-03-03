Checkers Snag Point in Hershey, Lose 3-2 in OT

Published on March 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HERSHEY, Pa. - The Charlotte Checkers (30-18-5-0) secured a point, but lost 3-2 in overtime to the Hershey Bears (26-20-6-2) on Monday night at Giant Center

Alex Suzdalev's one-timer was the ice-breaker as the Bears took a 1-0 lead 2:42 into the first period. Less than two minutes later, Charlotte quickly responded with Wilmer Skoog's 18th goal of the season, tying the game.

Nolan Foote put the Checkers ahead with his 12th tally of 2025-26, capping off a tremendous passing play. MacKenzie Entwistle and Nate Smith recorded the assists on Smith's goal.

The Checkers outshot the Bears 13-5 in the middle period, but neither team scored in the second frame. Suzdalev 's second goal of the game tied things up for Hershey at 1:52 of the third period.

Ivan Miroshnichenko lit the lamp 45 seconds into overtime, giving the Bears the win. Cooper Black stopped 20 saves in the overtime loss. The Checkers were 2-for-2 on the penalty kill, but did not receive a power play opportunity.

Charlotte will battle the Bears Tuesday night at Giant Center. Coverage of the game can be found on FloHockey and Mixlr.

NOTES

Charlotte is 3-2-2-0 on their current ten-game road trip ... Skoog has tied Ben Steeves for the Checkers team lead with 18 goals ... Nate Smith extended his point streak to five games with the primary assist on Foote's goal ... the Checkers are now 4-5 in overtime this season ... Charlotte remains five points ahead of Hershey in the Atlantic Division standings with a game in-hand ... Noah Gregor led the Checkers with four shots on goal ... Ludvig Jansson, Robert Mastrosimone, Eamon Powell, Hunter St. Martin, Jake Livingstone, Gracyn Sawchyn, Riese Gaber and Louis Domingue were scratched for Charlotte.







