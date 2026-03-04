Checkers Get Revenge on Bears, Win 4-1

Published on March 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







HERSHEY, Pa. - The Charlotte Checkers (31-18-5-0) delivered a strong effort on the road, shutting down the Hershey Bears (26-21-6-2) with a 4-1 victory on Tuesday night at Giant Center.

Following a goalless first period, Noah Gregor notched his seventh tally of the season at 4:19 of the middle stanza, providing the visitors with a 1-0 lead. Brian Pinho and Mike Benning assisted on the game's opening goal.

Alex Suzdalev, who scored twice in Hershey's 3-2 overtime win on Monday, burned the Checkers again and evened the score at 13:41 of the second period.

Robert Mastrosimone would not be denied before the intermission, potting his 11th goal of the year at 19:07. MacKenzie Entwistle and Riese Gaber were credited with the assists on Mastrosimone's go-ahead strike.

Nolan Foote led off the third period with his 13th goal of the year, ripping a shot from the high slot through Bears netminder Clay Stevenson. Foote's goal came 31 seconds into the final frame and was assisted by Mikulas Hovorka.

Jack Studnicka put the game on ice with an empty-net goal at 17:59. Mastrosimone and Entwistle picked up helpers, leading Charlotte with two points apiece. Cooper Black made 24 saves, securing his 21st win of the season.

Charlotte continues their ten-game road trip on Friday night against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center. Coverage of the game is available on FloHockey and Mixlr.

NOTES

Charlotte is ¬â¹4-2-2 on their current ten-game road trip ... Foote has scored in back-to-back games ... Pinho played parts of four seasons for the Bears from 2018-22 ... Black ranks third in the AHL in wins, trailing Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa and Providence's Michael DiPietro ... Riese Gaber left the game in the third period with an upper-body injury ... Luke Kunin, Liam McLinskey, Eamon Powell, Colton Huard, Kai Schwindt, Hunter St. Martin, Jake Livingstone, Gracyn Sawchyn, and Louis Domingue were scratched for Charlotte.







