Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 22

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Mar. 4 vs. Tucson | 7:00 p.m. (PST)

Friday, Mar. 6 vs. Henderson | 7:00 p.m. (PST)

Sunday, Mar. 8 at Henderson | 3:00 p.m. (PST)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Sunday, Mar. 1

ONT (4) vs. BAK (2)

Aatu Jämsen scored 91 seconds into the game as the score was even at 1-1 through 20 minutes of play while Jared Wright scored in the second period as the score was even at 2-2 through 40 minutes. Koehn Ziemmer provided the eventual game winner which came on the power-play 1;47 into the third period as Cole Guttman provided a late empty net score to secure the win. Pheonix Copley made 22 saves on 24 shots in the win.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Ontario Reign (53GP, 35-16-1-1, 72pts, 0.679%)

2. Colorado Eagles (52GP, 32-13-4-3, 71pts, 0.683%)

3. San Jose Barracuda (51GP, 31-16-2-2, 66pts, 0.647%)

4. Bakersfield Condors (54GP, 28-17-8-1, 65pts, 0.602%)

5. Coachella Valley Firebirds (52GP, 28-19-5-0, 61pts, 0.587%)

6. San Diego Gulls (52GP, 24-16-8-4, 60pts, 0.577%)

7. Tucson Roadrunners (52GP, 24-20-8-0, 56pts, 0.538%)

8. Henderson Silver Knights (50GP, 23-18-6-3, 55pts, 0.550%)

9. Calgary Wranglers (55GP, 19-22-10-4, 52pts, 0.473%)

10. Abbotsford Canucks (55GP, 20-29-3-3, 46pts, 0.418%)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

March 2: Angus Booth, Jared Wright, and Erik Portillo recalled by LA.

March 1: Angus Booth assigned on loan by LA, Kenny Connors recalled by Kings.

February 28: Angus Booth recalled by LA.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#8 Martin Chromiak is one point shy of setting a career high in points and two goals shy of a career best. He has 39 points (17G, 22A) in 52 games this season after notching 39 points (18G, 21A) in 69 games last season.

#24 Angus Booth is seven games shy of 100 AHL games, all with Ontario.

#26 Andre Lee is one game shy of 200 AHL games, all with Ontario.

#71 Francesco Pinelli is five points shy of a single season career high. He has 25 points (9G, 16A) in 46 games this season after posting 29 points (15G, 14A) in 70 games last year.

#81 Cole Guttman is three games shy of 200 AHL games and nine assists shy of 100 in the AHL. He is five goals shy of a single season high in his AHL career and three assists shy of 100 pro assists.

AMONG LEAGUE LEADERS

#1 Erik Portillo is tied for eighth with 14 wins and seventh with a 2.47 goals against average.

#8 Martin Chromiak is tied seventh with seven power-play goals and tied for 12th with 17 goals.

#17 Kenny Connors is tied for 10th among rookies with 29 points and tied fifth with 20 assists.

#21 Glenn Gawdin is tied for 10th with 29 assists.

#26 Andre Lee is tied for sixth eight power-play goals and tied for eighth with 21 goals.

#29 Pheonix Copley is tied for seventh with 15 wins.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov is tied for seventh with 32 assists and tied for 12th with 43 points.

#78 Jared Wright leads all rookies at +25, tied for fifth among all skaters. His 15 goals are tied for fourth among rookies while his 28 points are tied for 11th.

#81 Cole Guttman is tied for 10th with 19 goals.

ACTIVE STREAKS

#26 Andre Lee has a three-game point streak (3G, 2A).

#58 Samuel Bolduc has an assist in back-to-back games.

#78 Jared Wright has a goal in two straight games (3G).

#86 Aatu Jämsen has a three-game point streak (2G, 2A).

REIGN RECENT REMARKABLES

#1 Erik Portillo has won nine of 11 games since returning from injury after missing 16 consecutive games from Nov.13-Jan.2. He is victorious in 13 of his last 15 decisions.

#8 Martin Chromiak has four points (1G, 3A) in his last six games and 19 points (6G, 13A) in his last 22.

#17 Kenny Connors has five assists in his last five games.

#21 Glenn Gawdin has six points in his last nine games (3G, 3A) a point in 23 of his last 33 (7G, 20A).

#26 Andre Lee has 18 points (14G, 4A) in his last 22 games.

#45 Jack Millar has two goals in his last four games and five points (2G, 3A) in his last seven.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov has five points (1G, 4A) in his last seven games, 14 points (4G, 10A) in his last 17 and a point in 20 of 34 with Ontario (8G, 21A).

#71 Francesco Pinelli has four points (2G, 2A) in his last five games, eight points (4G, 4A) in his last 12, and 11 points (5G, 6A) in his last 18.

#78 Jared Wright has five points (3G, 2A) in his last four games, 12 points (6G, 6A) in his last 12, and 16 points (9G, 7A) in his last 21.

#81 Cole Guttman has six points (4G, 2A) in his last eight games, a point in 15 of his last 23 (14G, 7A). After starting the season with just three points (1G, 2A) in his first 11 he has 34 points (18G, 16A) in his last 37.

#86 Aatu Jämsen has six points (4G, 2A) in his last five games, six goals in his last nine, 11 points in his last 13 (8G, 3A), 17 points (11G, 6A) in his last 22 after notching eight points (4G, 4A) in his first 27.

TEAM NOTES

RECORD: (35-16-1-1)

HOME: (19-5-1-1)

AWAY: (16-11-0-0)

GOALS FOR: 3rd (180, 3.40)

GOALS AGAINST: 7th (146, 2.75)

SHOTS FOR: 31st (25.36)

SHOTS AGAINST: 4th (25.83)

POWER-PLAY: 8th (40/190, 21.1%)

PENALTY KILL: 3rd (134/158, 84.8%)

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Andre Lee (21)

Assists: Nikita Alexandrov (32)

Points: Nikita Alexandrov (43)

Multi-Point Games: Cole Guttman, Martin Chromiak (9)

Multi-Goal Games: Andre Lee (4)

Plus/Minus: Jared Wright (+25)

PIMS: Glenn Gawdin (64)

PPGS: Andre Lee (8)

PPAS: Nikita Alexandrov (13)

PPPS: Nikita Alexandrov, Martin Chromiak (16)

Shots: Martin Chromiak (117)

Wins: Pheonix Copley (15)

GAA: Erik Portillo (2.47)

SV%: Erik Portillo (.905)

