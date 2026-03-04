Bears Split Two-Game Set with Checkers in 4-1 Loss

(Hershey, PA) - Alex Suzdalev scored for the second straight game but the Hershey Bears (26-21-6-2) fell in a 4-1 decision to the Charlotte Checkers (31-18-5-0) on Tuesday night at GIANT Center.

The loss snapped Hershey's recent win streak at four games, with the Bears splitting their two-game set with the Checkers this week at 1-1-0-0 after winning Monday. Hershey's record in its season series with Charlotte now stands at 3-2-0-1, with two remaining games at Bojangles Coliseum.

Hershey's Magic Number to clinch a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs remains at 28.

NOTABLES:

Noah Gregor opened the scoring with a goal for Charlotte at 4:19 of the second period.

Alex Suzdalev tied the game with his sixth of the season at 13:41 from Brett Leason and Sonny Milano; Leason's helper extended his assist streak to a season-high eight games for Hershey (8a).

Robert Mastrosimone put the Checkers ahead 2-1 at 19:07 of the second, while Nolan Foote tallied 31 seconds into the third period to give Charlotte a two-goal edge; Jack Studnicka finished off the scoring with an empty-net goal with 2:01 remaining in regulation.

Hershey did not have a power play during the game, the fifth time this season this has occurred.

SHOTS: HER 25, CLT 23

GOALTENDING: HER - Clay Stevenson, 19-for-22; CLT - Cooper Black, 24-for-25

POWER PLAY: HER - 0-for-0; CLT - 0-for-3

THEY SAID IT:

Bears head coach Derek King on tonight's loss:

"I thought our first period was really good. We were in the game. I think we just kind of ran out of gas. Just our travel lately, a lot of games in a short period of time. I think the young guys feel that a little more. The older guys know how to play through all that stuff. So it's a good learning experience, especially against a good team like that. I'm very happy with our performances over the course here. But the big thing here is we've got to learn to play a little playoff hockey. Like, okay, it's 1-1, 2-1, don't let it slide. And I think we let it slide there, you know. Maybe get that [third] goal back, kind of trickled in, but we just didn't have any gas to do a push at all at the end."

King on what the younger players can gain from the recent stretch of games in a compacted schedule:

"Well, just to manage their ice time. I think that's the biggest thing. Sometimes we get stuck up there, especially tonight. We had some younger guys looking to be the hero or trying to push it. And you get stuck in your end and you get tired and next thing you know, it's in the back of your net. So these are the things you have to try to learn to play the game when you're tired like that, four [games] in five nights or in a playoff series where you've got to keep your shift short. Roll them over, keep everybody involved in the game, and it's something we'll address on Thursday at practice."

King on players using these experiences in potential playoff scenarios:

"I always say to these guys, your habits will protect you. When you're tired, your brain shuts off. But if you have good habits, they will protect you in a game, and we're not there yet."

(Answers edited for clarity)

