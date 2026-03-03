Wolves Dispatch Admirals 4-3
Published on March 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
MILWAUKEE - The Chicago Wolves wrapped up a three-game road trip by downing the Admirals 4-3 on Tuesday afternoon in Milwaukee.
Nikita Pavlychev had a goal and two assists while Jusso Valimaki, Bradly Nadeau and Ronan Seeley also scored to propel the Wolves. Chicago ran its season record against Central Division-rival Milwaukee to 6-1-1-0 and finished the road trip with a 2-1-0-0 mark.
The Wolves jumped in front on Valimaki's sixth goal of the season coming 6 minutes, 34 seconds after opening puck drop. The veteran defenseman took a nifty backhand pass from Pavlychev, gathered the puck in the left circle before launching a shot past Milwaukee netminder Matt Murray to the stick side. Pavlychev and Aleksi Heimosalmi were awarded assists on the score.
The lead was short-lived as Reid Schaefer pulled the Admirals even with a shorthanded marker midway through the first period.
Nadeau staked the Wolves to a 2-1 advantage just prior to the intermission when the 20-year-old forward camped between the circles and wired a one-timer off a feed from Ryan Suzuki that solved Murray to the glove side. Suzuki and Charles Alexis Legault had assists on Nadeau's team-leading 23rd goal of the season.
Milwaukee pulled into a 2-2 tie late in the second on a tally by Ryder Rolston but again the Wolves seized the lead when Pavlychev found the back of the net with 1:25 remaining in the period.
Noah Philp gathered the puck along the end boards and threaded a pass through traffic to Pavlychev at the bottom of the left circle and the towering center ripped a shot by a lunging Murray to the stick side. On Pavlychev's 10th goal of the season, Philp recorded the lone helper.
Early in the third, Seeley extended his goal-scoring streak to four games to give the Wolves a 4-2 lead. The defenseman took advantage of time and space before unleashing a wrist shot from the left circle that eluded a screened Murray. Pavlychev and Yanick Turcotte earned assists.
Milwaukee made things interesting when Fedor Svechkov scored with 2:22 remaining but the Wolves held on for the victory.
Cayden Primeau (24 saves) captured the win-his 12th consecutive triumph-in goal for the Wolves while Murray (17 saves) suffered the loss for the Admirals.
Chicago improved to 28-12-6-5 on the season while Milwaukee stands at 22-23-4-3.
Up next: The Wolves host the Texas Stars on Saturday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.
