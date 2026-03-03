Belleville Sens Announce Details for 2026 Military Appreciation Night Presented by Mistral Developments

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators will once again proudly recognize and honour members of the Canadian Armed Forces, veterans, and military families during the club's annual Military Appreciation Night presented by Mistral Developments, when they host the Utica Comets (AHL Affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) at CAA Arena, on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

As part of the evening, the Senators will welcome 300 Canadian Armed Forces members from CFB Trenton, and will pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of past and present members of the military through in-game recognition, ceremonial elements, and community-focused initiatives designed to highlight the strong connection between the club and those who serve.

"Military Appreciation Night is about more than recognizing members of the Canadian Armed Forces across the country - it carries a deeper meaning for our organization because of our close proximity to CFB Trenton," said John Mathers, Vice President, Business Operations for the Belleville Senators. "Our longstanding connection to the base has helped shape our relationship with the military community, and this night allows us to honour the service and sacrifice of the members and families who are such an important part of life in the Bay of Quinte and across Canada."

The first 2,500 fans through the gates will receive a rally towel, courtesy of the club's Hero of the Game presenter, 270 West Consulting, and the Senators will be supporting the Trenton Military Family Resource Centre through the sale of limited-edition, Belleville Sens military-inspired t-shirts for $30+HST and special game pucks for $20+HST, with game-used pucks to be auctioned off via the club's DASH Online Auctions page, following the game.

Single-game tickets for 2026 Military Appreciation Night, presented by Mistral Developments, and all remaining home games in the 2025-26 season are now on sale  via Ticketmaster  or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details  on  season seat memberships,  flex packs,  premium seating, the  Business Edge program, and more can be found by  visiting the Belleville Sens Website. 







