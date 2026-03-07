Third Period Surge Sends Comets Past Senators 5-2
Published on March 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
Belleville Senators centre Keean Washkurak behind the Utica Comets net
(Belleville Senators, Credit: Jeff Pexton - Utica Comets)
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators were back in Utica to take on the Comets to start off another home-and-home series, falling in a 5-2 effort.
It was almost a scoreless first frame, though the Comets were able to just squeeze one by. With 0.6 seconds left on the clock, Shane Lachance centred the puck for Xavier Parent for a power-play tally, making it a 1-0 game.
The second period saw the Senators even up the scoreboard just past the fourteen-minute mark. A pass from Tyler Boucher led to a point shot from Landen Hookey, tipped in by Garrett Pilon for a 1-1 tie.
The third saw the Senators get an early power play; however, the Comets took advantage. While killing the penalty, Utica went on the attack with a two-on-one, with Ryan Schmelzer setting up Jonathan Gruden for a backhand redirection and a 2-1 score. Utica would net a similar goal just over two minutes later, as Parent set up Brian Halonen for his seventeenth of the year and a 3-1 lead. The Comets widened the gap a couple of minutes later. Pressure in the Belleville zone had Ethan Edwards throw a puck on net, which was deflected off the body of Schmelzer for a 4-1 contest. The Senators were able to pull one back. A puck carried in by Landen Hookey saw him drop it off for Tyler Boucher, whose long shot found a way past Jakub Malek, cutting the deficit to 4-2. The Comets added an empty-net goal off the stick of Topias Vilen to restore their three-goal lead to make it a 5-2 final.
The Senators will have some deja vu as they take the same trip as last week, right back to CAA Arena to cap off this four-game set and home-and-home series versus Utica tomorrow. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. for the eighth meeting of the season.
Fast Facts:
#16 Tyler Boucher notched two points, with one being a goal
#22 Garrett Pilon scored his seventh of the year
#32 Oskar Pettersson had four shots on net
#39 Landen Hookey added two assists
#43 Arthur Kaliyev had one assist
Single-game tickets for the second half of the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.
Images from this story
|
Belleville Senators hit the ice in Utica
(Jeff Pexton - Utica Comets)
|
Belleville Senators goaltender Leevi Meriläinen and defenceman Scott Harrington vs. the Utica Comets
(Jeff Pexton - Utica Comets)
|
Belleville Senators centre Keean Washkurak behind the Utica Comets net
(Jeff Pexton - Utica Comets)
American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2026
- Syracuse Crunch Top Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 3-2, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Wild, Petersen Thwart T-Birds in Shutout Victory - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Stay Hot, Extend Win Streak to 4 - Utica Comets
- Petersen, Iowa Shut out Springfield 2-0 - Iowa Wild
- Third Period Surge Sends Comets Past Senators 5-2 - Belleville Senators
- Checkers Top Phantoms 5-3 - Charlotte Checkers
- Islanders Lose to Wolf Pack, 6-0 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Henderson - Ontario Reign
- New York Rangers Trade F Brennan Othmann to Calgary Flames - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Senators Acquire Forward Graeme Clarke from Washington for Wyatt Bongiovanni - Belleville Senators
- Capitals Acquire Forward Wyatt Bongiovanni from Ottawa - Hershey Bears
- Capitals Recall Ivan Miroshnichenko from Bears - Hershey Bears
- Justin Holl Traded to St. Louis by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Star Wars Night March 14 - Syracuse Crunch
- New York Rangers Trade D Derrick Pouliot to Chicago Blackhawks - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Jiricek Joins Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Flyers Receive Edward and Harrison from Bruins in Exchange for Gendron and Rizzo - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Forwards Keaton Mastrodonato and Kentai Isogai Recalled from Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Ontario Reign
- Texas Stars Loan Defenseman Tommy Bergsland to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Moose Sign Defenceman Sean Larochelle to Amateur Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Providence Bruins Recall Brooklyn Kalmikov from Mariners, Sign Christopher Brown to PTO - Providence Bruins
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Charlotte, Game 54 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Third Period Surge Sends Comets Past Senators 5-2
- Senators Acquire Forward Graeme Clarke from Washington for Wyatt Bongiovanni
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for 2026 Military Appreciation Night Presented by Mistral Developments
- Belleville Still Battling for Playoff Spot After Tough Weekend vs Comets
- Utica's Quick Strike Spree Downs Senators 5-1