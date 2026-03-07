Third Period Surge Sends Comets Past Senators 5-2

Published on March 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators centre Keean Washkurak behind the Utica Comets net

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators were back in Utica to take on the Comets to start off another home-and-home series, falling in a 5-2 effort.

It was almost a scoreless first frame, though the Comets were able to just squeeze one by. With 0.6 seconds left on the clock, Shane Lachance centred the puck for Xavier Parent for a power-play tally, making it a 1-0 game.

The second period saw the Senators even up the scoreboard just past the fourteen-minute mark. A pass from Tyler Boucher led to a point shot from Landen Hookey, tipped in by Garrett Pilon for a 1-1 tie.

The third saw the Senators get an early power play; however, the Comets took advantage. While killing the penalty, Utica went on the attack with a two-on-one, with Ryan Schmelzer setting up Jonathan Gruden for a backhand redirection and a 2-1 score. Utica would net a similar goal just over two minutes later, as Parent set up Brian Halonen for his seventeenth of the year and a 3-1 lead. The Comets widened the gap a couple of minutes later. Pressure in the Belleville zone had Ethan Edwards throw a puck on net, which was deflected off the body of Schmelzer for a 4-1 contest. The Senators were able to pull one back. A puck carried in by Landen Hookey saw him drop it off for Tyler Boucher, whose long shot found a way past Jakub Malek, cutting the deficit to 4-2. The Comets added an empty-net goal off the stick of Topias Vilen to restore their three-goal lead to make it a 5-2 final.

The Senators will have some deja vu as they take the same trip as last week, right back to CAA Arena to cap off this four-game set and home-and-home series versus Utica tomorrow. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. for the eighth meeting of the season.

Fast Facts:

#16 Tyler Boucher notched two points, with one being a goal

#22 Garrett Pilon scored his seventh of the year

#32 Oskar Pettersson had four shots on net

#39 Landen Hookey added two assists

#43 Arthur Kaliyev had one assist

