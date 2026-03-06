Providence Bruins Recall Brooklyn Kalmikov from Mariners, Sign Christopher Brown to PTO

Published on March 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, March 6, that the Providence Bruins have recalled forward Brooklyn Kalmikov from the Maine Mariners and signed forward Christopher Brown to a professional tryout.

Kalmikov, 24, has played in 51 games with the Mariners this season, totaling 15 goals and 33 assists. The 6-foot, 180-pound forward tallied a career-best 56 points on 22 goals and 34 assists with the Mariners in the 2024-25 season. Kalmikov has appeared in three career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The St. John's, Newfoundland, native signed a one-year AHL contract with Providence last June.

Brown, 30, has skated in 49 games with the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL this season, recording 13 goals and 15 assists. The 6-foot, 185-pound forward posted a career-best 64 points on 24 goals and 40 assists with the Icemen in the 2022-23 season. Brown, brother of Providence captain Patrick Brown, has appeared in 47 career AHL games between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Hershey, and Rochester, totaling two goals and two assists. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native played four NCAA seasons at Boston College, where he amassed 27 goals and 45 assists in 151 games.







