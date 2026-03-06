New York Rangers Trade F Brennan Othmann to Calgary Flames

Published on March 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has acquired forward Jacob Battaglia from the Calgary Flames in exchange for forward Brennan Othmann.

Battaglia, 19, has skated in 52 games between the Kingston Frontenacs and Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season. Between the two teams, he has recorded 28 goals and 17 assists for 43 points. Before being traded to Flint, he served as captain of the Frontenacs.

The Mississauga, ON native has appeared in 259 OHL games across four seasons and has notched 225 points (104 g, 121 a). Last season, he recorded a career high of 40 goals and 50 assists for 90 points. In the OHL, he ranked eighth in goals and tied for 11th in points. He led the Frontenacs in goals in back-to-back seasons (31 in 2023-24 and 40 in 2024-25) and tied for the team lead in points (90) during the 2024-25 season. The 6-1, 196-pound forward has also appeared in 16 postseason games, recording 20 points (6 g, 14 a).

Battaglia was originally selected by the Flames in the second round, 62nd overall, of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

