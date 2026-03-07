Another Game, Another Overtime; Condors Get Point

The Bakersfield Condors (29-17-10, 68pts) went to overtime for the fifth time in seven games, but fell 3-2 to the Tucson Roadrunners (25-21-8, 58pts) in front of 6,004 on Friday at Dignity Health Arena.

Three power-play goals were scored in the first period as Tucson grabbed a 1-0 lead at 9:22. Bakersfield scored twice on consecutive power plays in the final three minutes as Isaac Howard (16th) and Quinn Hutson (26th) each found the back of the net for the second straight game. Both had multi-point periods.

The Roadrunners tied the game at 8:34 of the third and then won it with 1:13 left in the extra session. Bakersfield is now 6-9 in overtime this season.

Hutson continues to lead all rookies in goals (26) and scoring (49).

Bakersfield hosts Tucson tomorrow on First Responders Night. Pre-game exhibits and demonstrations on the plaza with a full emergency vehicle parade in-game!







