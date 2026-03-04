$3 Beer Friday + First Responders Nights this Weekend

The Condors are home for two games against the Tucson Roadrunners this weekend with the playoff chase in full swing.

Friday is a $3 Beer Friday with Michelob Ultra and Mango Cart just $3 from doors open through the start of the second period. It's also Faith and Family night with live music from the Bakersfield Worship Project.

Saturday is First Responders Night with an on-ice emergency vehicle parade, demonstrations, and exhibits as we honor our brave men and women in emergency services. Join us pre-game at 2 p.m. for the annual Guns N Hoses game pitting law enforcement against fire personnel for charity.

Doors open at 6 p.m., puck drops at 7 p.m. both nights. Pre-game festivities on the plaza begins at 5 p.m.







