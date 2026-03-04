Zac Funk Re-Assigned to Bears in Trio of Roster Moves

March 4, 2026

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears and their National Hockey League affiliate, the Washington Capitals, announced three roster moves in conjunction with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. Washington has re-assigned forward Zac Funk to Hershey and re-assigned forward Ryan Hofer to South Carolina. Additionally, the Bears have loaned forward Kaden Bohlsen to South Carolina.

Funk, 22, has appeared in eight games with the Bears this season, logging two assists. The 6', 200-pound winger has also scored 14 points (7g, 7a) in 13 games with South Carolina.

In his injury-shortened 2024-25 season, Funk skated in 15 games with Hershey, scoring four points (2g, 2a). He also played in 11 games with South Carolina, tallying nine points (3g, 9a).

Hofer, 23, has appeared in 11 games with Hershey this season, posting one assist. With the Stingrays, Hofer has scored seven points (1g, 6a) and logged 50 penalty minutes in 27 games this season.

With South Carolina in 2024-25, Hofer played in 52 games, scoring 26 points (12g, 14a), to go along with 100 penalty minutes. He also appeared in five games with Hershey last season. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native skated in 40 games with the Bears during his rookie season in 2023-24, scoring eight points (4g, 4a). He was a Black Ace during Hershey's run to the 2024 Calder Cup title.

Bohlsen, 25, played in three games with Hershey after the team recalled him from South Carolina on Feb. 20. He scored in his Hershey debut on Feb. 21 versus Lehigh Valley, and posted two goals in three games with the Bears.

He returns to South Carolina where he has scored 25 points (17g, 8a) in 42 games during his first full professional season.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears and their National Hockey League affiliate, the Washington Capitals, announced three roster moves in conjunction with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. Washington has re-assigned forward Zac Funk to Hershey and re-assigned forward Ryan Hofer to South Carolina. Additionally, the Bears have loaned forward Kaden Bohlsen to South Carolina.







