Poitras' Late Tally Lifts P-Bruins to Victory over Wolf Pack

Published on March 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford, CT - Forward Matthew Poitras netted the game-winning goal with less than two minutes to play to lift the Providence Bruins to a 3-2 victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday night at PeoplesBank Arena. Riley Tufte netted his team leading 23rd goal of the season, while Frederic Brunet scored his 11th goal of the season. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 39 shots to earn the victory.

How It Happened

Trey Fix-Wolansky received a pass in the right circle and fired a shot inside the far post to give the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead with 17:22 remaining in the first period.

Derrick Pouliot's slapshot from the point found the upper-left corner of the net for a power play goal to extend the Hartford lead to 2-0 with 13:24 to play in the second frame.

Brunet hammered a slapshot from the left point that snuck under the crossbar to cut the Wolf Pack lead to 2-1 with 7:28 left in the second period. Victor Soderstrom and Fabian Lysell were credited with assists.

While on the power play, the puck squirted to Tufte above the crease, where he chipped a shot past the glove of the goaltender to tie the game at 2-2 with six minutes remaining in the second period. Matej Blumel and Christian Wolanin received the assists.

Ty Gallagher walked the puck down the right wing and below the goal line, before sending a pass to Poitras in the low slot, where he one-timed a shot inside the left post to give the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead with 1:49 to play in the third frame. Jake Schmaltz was credited with a secondary assist.

Stats

Gallagher has points in four straight games with six total in that span.

DiPietro stopped 39 of 41 shots faced: his second most in a game this season. The P-Bruins totaled 25 shots.

The power play went 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4.

The P-Bruins improve to 42-10-1-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, March 7 at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m.

