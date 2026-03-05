Crunch Blank Rocket, 2-0

Published on March 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch center Tristan Allard (right) vs. the Laval Rocket

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Brandon Halverson and the Syracuse Crunch blanked the Laval Rocket, 2-0, tonight at Place Bell.

Halverson stopped all 16 shots he faced to set a new franchise record with 12 shutouts in a Crunch uniform. The netminder now leads the league with six shutouts on the season.

Wyatt Newpower and Jakob Pelletier each recorded a goal on the night and Dylan Duke added an assist. The Crunch advance to 33-17-3-1 on the season and 4-1-1-1 in the eight-game seasons series against the Rocket.

Kaapo Kähkönen put a stop to 20-of-21 shots in net for the Rocket. The Syracuse and Laval power play units were held scoreless on three opportunities each.

After both teams were held scoreless for the first 54 minutes of play, the Crunch broke the ice to take a late 1-0 lead. Syracuse capitalized on a four-on-one rush up the ice as Dylan Duke skated into the right circle. He held the puck before sending it across the slot for Wyatt Newpower to fire home from the bottom of the left circle. Syracuse then doubled its lead, 2-0, with 1:53 remaining in play. Jakob Pelletier picked off a Laval pass and then dumped the puck into an empty net from near the red line.

The Crunch return home on Friday when they host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for the annual Mental Wellness Night.

Crunchables: Brandon Halverson set a new franchise record with 12 shutouts and now leads the league with six shutouts on the season...Dylan Duke has points in eight of the last nine games (6g, 5a)...Jakob Pelletier has a five-game points streak (2g, 6a).

