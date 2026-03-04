Abbotsford Canucks to Host Women in Sports Night

Abbotsford, BC - The Abbotsford Canucks are excited to host Women in Sports Night on March 7th at 7:00pm, when the team takes on the Colorado Eagles at Rogers Forum. The evening will acknowledge the strength and lasting impact of women in sports, in recognition of International Women's Day on March 8th.

"Women in Sports Night recognizes the women who are driving progress and shaping the future of the industry," said Jim Kozak, COO & Alternate Governor, Abbotsford Canucks. "From competition to essential work behind the scenes, each effort strengthens opportunities and inspires young women and future generations to pursue their own path with confidence. Fans are invited to join an evening of conversation, connection, and insight into the many ways women contribute and make an impact across all areas of sports."

This special evening will feature a variety of engaging activations and interactive experiences for fans of all ages. Fans are encouraged to stop by Section 101 to participate in a custom beading station and create bracelets featuring messages of encouragement and support for women in sport. At Community Corner located in Section 116, fans can connect with Care for Women, an organization dedicated to providing practical support to new mothers and creating lasting, positive impacts for families.

Adding to the night, fan favourite and award-winning country music artist Karen-Lee Batten will open the evening with a powerful rendition of the national anthems, setting the tone for a meaningful and engaging night.

Madison Samoskevich and 2026 Olympic Silver Medalist Jenn Gardiner from the Vancouver Goldeneyes will participate in a ceremonial puck drop to kick off the game and later lead a panel discussion during the first intermission. During the second intermission, fans will hear from special guests as part of a Women in Business segment, spotlighting the impact of women in the professional world.

It will be a night that brings together hockey, conversation, and community, offering fans the opportunity to hear from inspiring women in sport and business while recognizing the ongoing impact of women across all areas of the game.

Be part of this meaningful night and show your support! Tickets for Women in Sports Night start at only $31. Purchase your tickets HERE!

