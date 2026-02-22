The Canucks Fall, 4-3, to the Henderson Silver Knights
Published on February 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
The Abbotsford Canucks got back to work in Henderson tonight, looking to split the series with the Henderson Silver Knights.
Ty Young swapped into the crease tonight, taking on the same netminder, Carl Lindbom, for the Silver Knights. The Canucks also switched up their line combinations in search of different results from the previous night. The most notable change saw Nick Poisson draw in for Cooper Walker, while Joe Arntsen stepped onto the blue line in place of Sawyer Mynio.
The Canucks controlled much of the opening few minutes, but it was ultimately the Silver Knights who struck first. Trevor Connelly stayed hot, registering his fourth goal of the weekend to open the scoring for the home team nine minutes in.
Abbotsford battled back and outshot the Silver Knights but didn't find success until late in the frame while the teams were skating four-on-four. Nikolai Knyzhov fired a shot on net that left a rebound in front, allowing Ty Mueller to jam the puck home over the shoulder of Lindbom to tie the game heading into the second period.
The Canucks looked to pull ahead in the second, but the Silver Knights applied pressure early. Abbotsford eventually earned a power play around the seven-minute mark, and Victor Mancini took a shot from the blue line that weaved through traffic and found the back of the net to give the Canucks the lead. Young came up with several key saves late in the period, sending Abbotsford into the final frame up 2-1.
The third period was packed with action. The Silver Knights tied the game early with a power-play goal from Matyas Sapovaliv. The tie didn't last long, as Jett Woo fired a shot from the goal line just two minutes later to restore the Canucks' lead.
However, an untimely penalty to Arntsen proved costly. Sapovaliv capitalized again on the power play, netting his second goal of the period to tie the game at three.
With time ticking down, both teams pushed for the go-ahead goal to avoid overtime. With just seven seconds remaining, Jackson Hallum slipped a shot past Young to give Henderson the late lead, and the Silver Knights skated away with a 4-3 win.
