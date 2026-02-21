Flyers Recall Ginning and Kolosov

The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled defenseman Adam Ginning and goaltender Aleksei Kolosov from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Ginning, 26, has played in 29 games with the Phantoms this season scoring 1-3-4. The 6'3 ¬Â³ right-handed shooter began the season with the Philadelphia Flyers where he played in five games. For his career, the fourth-year pro has played in 224 games with the Phantoms scoring 8-47-5. The 2018 second-rounder from Linkoping, Sweden has also played in 16 games with the Flyers scoring one goal.

Kolosov, 24, has started 24 games for the Phantoms this season, going 10-13-1, 2.65, .905. He is coming off a strong 31-save performance in Lehigh Valley's 4-1 win at Hershey on Friday. The Minsk, Belarus native has appeared in four games with the Flyers this season going 0-2-0, 4.00, .830. Last season, Kolosov split time between the Phantoms and Flyers going 5-6-1, 3.11, .884 in 12 games with Lehigh Valley while going 5-9-1, 3.59, .867 in 17 NHL games with Philadelphia. The 6'1 ¬Â³ netminder has appeared in 38 career games with Lehigh Valley over parts of three seasons going 16-20-2, 2.82, and .898.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms play a rematch at the Hershey Bears on Saturday night.

