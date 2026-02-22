Barracuda Earn Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Wranglers
Published on February 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (28-15-2-2) fell to the Calgary Wranglers (19-20-10-2), 4-3, in overtime on Saturday night at Tech CU Arena. The loss, snapped San Jose's six-game winning streak in games decided in OT.
San Jose opened the scoring midway through the first period when Oliver Wahlstrom (17) wired home a power-play goal at 6:23 off a feed from Kasper Halttunen to give the Barracuda a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. The tally extended Walhstrom's goal streak to three games.
Calgary responded with three goals in the second period. Daniil Miromanov (9) tied the game at 1:41 before William Strömgren (9) gave the Wranglers the lead at 4:38. Martin Frk (19) extended the advantage at 10:18 to make it 3-1. Wahlstrom (18) struck again on the power play at 13:29, netting his second of the night to pull San Jose within one heading into the third.
In the final frame, Brendan Hoffmann (1) scored his first in the AHL at 16:46, finishing a setup from Jack Thompson to tie it at 3-3 and force overtime.
In the extra session, Strömgren (10) delivered the game-winner just 48 seconds in, scoring on a breakaway. Strömgren finished with three points (two goals, one assist) and a plus-four rating.
Laurent Brossoit made 39 saves in the loss, while Ivan Prosvetov stopped 33 shots for Calgary. The Barracuda went 2-for-5 on the power play and 7-for-7 on the penalty kill.
The Barracuda and Wranglers close out their eight-game season series on Tuesday and Wednesday in Calgary. SJB returns to Tech CU Arena on Saturday, Feb. 28 to take on the Tucson Roadrunners for Canadian Beach Party Night. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com.
