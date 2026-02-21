Reign Preview - Ontario at Tucson

Published on February 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WHO: Ontario Reign (32-16-1-1, 66pts, 1st) at Tucson Roadrunners (22-17-8-0, 52pts, 7th)

WHAT: AHL REGULAR-SEASON GAME #51/72

WHEN: Saturday, February 21 @ 6:00 Pacific

WHERE: Tucson Convention Center Arena - Tucson, AZ

HOW TO FOLLOW: VIDEO: FloHockey - AUDIO: Reign Radio - TWITTER: @ReignInsider & @OntarioReign

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Ontario Reign wrap up the month of February with a back-to-back against the Tucson Roadrunners beginning tonight from Arizona.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR ONTARIO: The Reign got back to winning ways on Wednesday night with a 4-2 win over Abbotsford at Toyota Arena after falling in back-to-back contests up in Abbotsford. Ontario sits first place in the Pacific Division with 66 points while Colorado, who has played three less games is in second with 64 points. Nikita Alexandrov started the scoring in the second period on Wednesday followed by Jack Millar's first professional goal, then Otto Salin tripled the lead with the three goals coming in a span of 5:21. Ontario sits eighth in the AHL averaging 3.34 goals for per game having scored four or more in 24 of 50 games posting a 21-2-1 record. They've outscored their opponents 55-38 in the second period as the +17 goal differential is second best in the middle frame this year in the league. Ontario has outscored their opponents 8-3 in the middle stanza over their last five games. The Reign have scored first in three straight games this season holding a 19-5-0 mark when drawing first blood. Ontario sits just 31st in the league averaging 25.22 shots for per game but they've put up 30 or more in three of their last four games for an average of 29.5. The Reign are 14-11-0 on the road this season having lost three of their last four.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR TUCSON: The Roadrunners sit in seventh place in the Pacific Division with 52 points but have won three of their last four games and since Dec. 27 they have a point in 16 of 21 games with a 12-5-4 record. Tucson wrapped up five straight games on the road Sunday with a 3-2 win at Coachella Valley after beginning the stretch with a 5-1 loss in Ontario on Feb. 4. After the two-game set against the Reign this weekend they will be back on the road for six consecutive games. They've lost five straight home games, 0-2-3, dating back to Jan. 17. The Roadrunners are just 25th in the AHL allowing 3.30 goals against per game this season having given up three or more in seven of their last eight while they're 12th averaging 3.21 goals for per game having scored 17 over their last four which include a seven and six goal game.

HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES: Ontario holds a 2-0-1 record vs. Tucson this season with all three meetings taking place at Toyota Arena. Last season the Reign were 6-2-0 vs. the Roadrunners including 4-0-0 on the road. Andre Lee (1G, 3A) paces the way offensively for Ontario while Sammy Walker (2G, 3A) leads the way for Tucson. The Reign have outscored the Roadrunners 13-8 including 6-2 in the first period. Each team has scored a power-play goal in all three games as Ontario is 3-for-12 and Tucson is 4-for-10.

BETWEEN TWO PIPES: For Ontario, Erik Portillo and Pheonix Copley have alternated starts over the last 20 games since Portillo returned from injury on Jan. 4. Portillo got back into the win column on Wednesday night making 22 saves on 24 shots. He had lost two of his previous three starts after coming away victorious in 10 straight decisions. Copley allowed five goals on 27 shots in the loss on Monday after having won back-to-back starts and six of his previous nine. For Tucson, Jaxon Stauber and Matthew Villalta have alternated starts over the last 14 games. Stauber made 39 saves on 41 shots in the win vs. Coachella Valley on Sunday for his second straight win after losing in his previous two. Villalta allowed five goals on 20 shots in a 6-1 loss at Coachella Valley last Friday as he is 2-2-2 in his last six starts after winning four straight.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR INDIVIDUALLY FOR ONTARIO: Jack Millar scored his first professional goal on Wednesday in his 82nd career AHL game and has three points (1G, 2A) in his last five games. He has appeared in six straight games after missing the previous 31 with an injury. Jared Wright tallied two assists Wednesday for his seventh multi-point game of the year as he is tied for 12th among first year skaters with 25 points (12G, 13A). He has nine points (3G, 6A) in his last nine games and 13 points (6G, 7A) in his last 18. Glenn Gawdin tallied an assist on Wednesday in his 450th career AHL game for his 100th career point with Ontario as he is second on the club in scoring with 38 points and 27 assists. He has a point in seven of his last 11 games (5G, 3A).

WHAT TO WATCH FOR INDIVIDUALLY FOR TUCSON: Ben McCartney has 14 points (8G, 6A) in his last 12 games as his 46 points on the season are tied for fifth among league skaters and his 21 goals are tied for sixth. Kevin Rooney scored a goal and added an assist last Sunday as he has six points (3G, 3A) in his last five games. Cameron Hebig also scored on Sunday and has eight points (1G, 7A) in his last eight games as he is second on the club in scoring with 41 points (16G, 25A) in 43 games.







