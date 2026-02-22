Moose Drop Overtime Decision to Iowa

Published on February 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (23-17-4-1) extended their home point streak to six games, but fell 3-2 in overtime to the Iowa Wild (14-29-4-1) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday afternoon. Manitoba was coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Calgary Wranglers on Monday.

Iowa started quickly, jumping out to a 10-4 lead on the shot clock at one point in the opening frame. They scored the game's first goal, coming off the stick of Riley Heidt at 9:24. The Moose pulled even while shorthanded, as Danny Zhilkin sent a cross-ice feed to Isaak Phillips, who wired his fourth of the season into the open net, tying the game at 1-1. Just 2:03 later, Zhilkin patiently outwaited William Rousseau, tucking his 10th goal of the campaign into the net, putting the home side up 2-1 as the intermission neared. Thomas Milic stopped 12 shots in the period, while Rousseau turned away seven Moose offerings.

No entries were made on the scoresheet in the second, penalties included. Both sides turned nine shots on goal, but Rousseau and Milic stood firm, holding the 2-1 scoreline in place. Manitoba's Fabian Wagner and Iowa's David Jiříček shared the lead with three shots through 40 minutes.

Tyler Pitlick squeezed around a Moose defender 4:26 into the final stanza and beat Milic to tie the game at 2-2. Manitoba had a pair of chances on the power play to regain the lead, but the Wild shut down both opportunities and sent the game to overtime. Carson Lambos fired a shot into the back of the net 1:55 into the overtime period, claiming a 3-2 victory for the Wild.

"It's good to have a quick turnaround and just review it, and we'll have a better effort tomorrow. We just have to start learning from these mistakes that are being made and be better from it."

Mason Shaw's point streak came to an end at nine games (5G, 5A)

Danny Zhilkin scored his 10th goal of the season

Milic's 33 saves in the game are tied for the second-most he has made this season

Jaret Anderson-Dolan has four points (4A) in his past three games

