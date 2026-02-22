Firebirds Split Weekend Series with Eagles

LOVELAND, CO - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, the Colorado Eagles on Saturday night at Blue Arena by the final score of 6-3. Jagger Firkus, Jani Nyman, and Jakov Novak each scored for Coachella Valley in the loss, resulting in a split in the two-game weekend series with Colorado.

After going the first 57:30 without a goal in last night's game, the Firebirds opened the scoring just 5:05 into the opening period on Saturday night. Lukas Dragicevic moved the puck to Tyson Jugnauth at the left point. Jugnauth found Jagger Firkus at the left-wing circle, who then closed in on Eagles' goaltender Isak Posch, beating him five-hole to make it 1-0. The goal was Firkus' 19th of the season.

Colorado tied the game on a 4-on-4 as defenseman Jack Ahcan snuck behind the Coachella Valley defense at 16:32 of the first period. The Eagles took their first lead of the weekend with a powerplay goal from Jacob MacDonald, his 100thAHL goal at 4:08 of the second.

The Firebirds found the tying tally on another 4-on-4. Lleyton Roed backed off on a rush into the offensive zone and fed Jani Nyman. Nyman drove to the front of the net and beat Posch on the backhand for his 15th of the season to make it 2-2 at 16:18.

The Eagles regained their lead and added some insurance as they scored twice in the first 4:09 of the third period. Jason Polin (:47) and Ivan Ivan (4:09) each hit the back of the net to make it 4-2 Colorado. Jakov Novak pulled the Firebirds within a goal with his third of the season, set up by Lleyton Roed and Lukas Dragicevic at 8:11.

Coachella Valley pulled their goaltender Nikke Kokko in the final 2:30 of the third period for the extra skater but Colorado scored twice on the vacant cage to pull away with a 6-3 victory.

Goaltender Nikke Kokko, in his first action since January 10th, made 39 saves on 43 shots. The Firebirds were outshot by the Eagles 45-24. Coachella Valley finished the game 0-for-1 on the powerplay and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. With the loss, the Firebirds' record moves to 27-18-5-0.

Next Game

The Firebirds return home to Acrisure Arena as they face off against the Henderson Silver Knights this Thursday, February 26th! Fans are encouraged to arrive early for Happy Hour on The Oasis beginning 90 minutes prior to game time, featuring $5 beers, $10 wine specials, the Pocket Friendly Pick of the Game, and Singles Night! Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. PT.







