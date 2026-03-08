Firebirds' First Line Shines in Win over Wranglers
Published on March 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
Firkus, Morrison, and Nyman Each Record Multi-Point Games in 4-2 Victory
The Firebirds defeated the Calgary Wranglers on Saturday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 4-2. The Firebirds top line of Jagger Firkus, Logan Morrison, and Jani Nyman each notched multi-point performances to help get Coachella Valley back in the win column.
The Firebirds got out to a 3-0 lead halfway through the second period. Logan Morrison netted his 25 of the season at 7:19 of the first period followed up by a Jani Nyman strike in the opening minute of the second. Coachella Valley added to their lead at 8:48 of the middle frame on Jagger Firkus' 20 goal of the year.
Calgary scored twice in a 27 second span in the closing minutes of the second period to pull within one.
Gustav Olofsson added an insurance marker at 8:38 of the third period on an odd-man rush set up by Oscar Fisker Molgaard. The goal was Olofsson's third of the season and helped the Firebirds secure a 4-2 win.
Kokko finished the game with 38 saves as the Firebirds were outshot by the Wranglers 40-21. Coachella Valley finished the game 0-for-6 on the powerplay and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. With the win, the Firebirds' record improves to 29-20-5-0.
MILESTONE: Nikke Kokko has tied Chris Driedger for the Firebirds' all-time wins record, recording his 32-career victory.
THREE STARS:
3.) Nikke Kokko - CV: Kokko made 38 saves and picked up his 13th win of the season.
2.) Jani Nyman - CV: Nyman recorded a goal and two assists and now has nine goals in his last 12 games.
1.) Logan Morrison - CV: Morrison snapped a five-game pointless drought by outing up three points, including a goal and two assists.
