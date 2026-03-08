Firebirds' First Line Flourishes in 4-2 Win

Published on March 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







Palm Desert, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the Calgary Wranglers on Saturday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 4-2. The Firebirds top line of Jagger Firkus, Logan Morrison, and Jani Nyman each notched multi-point performances to help get Coachella Valley back in the win column.

The Firebirds got out to a 3-0 lead halfway through the second period. Logan Morrison netted his 25th of the season at 7:19 of the first period followed up by a Jani Nyman strike in the opening minute of the second. Coachella Valley added to their lead at 8:48 of the middle frame on Jagger Firkus' 20th goal of the year.

Calgary scored twice in a 27 second span in the closing minutes of the second period to pull within one.

Gustav Olofsson added an insurance marker at 8:38 of the third period on an odd-man rush set up by Oscar Fisker Molgaard. The goal was Olofsson's third of the season and helped the Firebirds secure a 4-2 win.

Kokko finished the game with 38 saves as the Firebirds were outshot by the Wranglers 40-21. Coachella Valley finished the game 0-for-6 on the powerplay and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. With the win, the Firebirds' record improves to 29-20-5-0.

MILESTONE: Nikke Kokko has tied Chris Driedger for the Firebirds' all-time wins record, recording his 32nd career victory.

Click HERE to view the game's full box score.

THREE STARS:

3.) Nikke Kokko - CV: Kokko made 38 saves and picked up his 13th win of the season.

2.) Jani Nyman - CV: Nyman recorded a goal and two assists and now has nine goals in his last 12 games.

1.) Logan Morrison - CV: Morrison snapped a five-game pointless drought by outing up three points, including a goal and two assists.

Upcoming Home Games!

The Firebirds rematch with Calgary Wranglers tomorrow, Sunday, March 8th for Teachers Appreciation Night, presented by the Walter Clark Legal Group at 3:00 p.m.







American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.