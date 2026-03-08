P-Bruins Fall to Islanders

Published on March 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport, CT - The Providence Bruins fell to the Bridgeport Islanders 4-1 on Saturday night at Total Mortgage Arena. Forward Riley Tufte scored the lone goal for Providence.

How It Happened

From above the crease, Alex Jefferies redirected the puck inside the left post to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead with 5:34 remaining in the first period.

Matt Luff tipped the puck from the low slot into the back of the net to extend the Bridgeport lead to 2-0 with 2:57 to play in the first frame.

Liam Foudy collected a rebound at the left post and flipped it across the goal line for a power play goal to give the Islanders a 3-0 lead just 2:38 into the second period.

Matthew Maggio received a pass up the middle of the ice sending him on a breakaway, where he fired a shot past the blocker of the goaltender to extend the Bridgeport lead to 4-0 with 14:21 left in the second period.

Just 31 seconds into the third period, Matej Blumel sent a wrist shot from the slot rebounded out to Tufte above the crease, where he chipped it over the goaltender's pads for a power play goal to cut the Islanders' lead to 4-1. Georgii Merkulov received a secondary assist.

Stats

Tufte netted his team leading 24th goal of the season.

Goaltender Luke Cavallin stopped 21 of 25 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 25 shots.

The power play went 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.

The P-Bruins fall to 42-11-1-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Hershey Bears on Sunday, March 8 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.

