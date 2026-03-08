Seven-Goal Outburst Powers Belleville Past Utica, 7-3

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators return home for some Saturday night hockey versus the Utica Comets, winning emphatically 7-3.

It took only the first minute for the Senators to get on the board courtesy of their rookie defender. A perfectly placed Carter Yakemchuk shot got past Nico Daws after a pass from Olle Lycksell for a 1-0 contest. The Comets answered back a couple of minutes later. A long cross-crease pass in the corner from Brian Halonen got to Xavier Parent for his sixteenth goal, tying the game 1-1. The Senators were able to take back the lead later on. A scramble in front had Lycksell sneak the puck through to Tyler Boucher, who buried it on the backhand, restoring the one-goal gap at 2-1. Belleville would yet again light the lamp, this time on the power play. A pass from deep in the Utica zone had Graeme Clarke pick up his first Senators point as his feed found Arthur Kaliyev for his thirty-first goal, making it 3-1.

The scoring kept up in the middle frame with Belleville grabbing two quick tallies. The first came off a pass from Clarke up high to Lycksell for his third point of the night and a 4-1 advantage. Fourteen seconds later, Clarke scored his first goal for Belleville off a feed from Yakemchuk, making it 5-1. Utica did not go out quietly in the third. On the power play, a shot from the high circle off the stick of Halonen saw Jonathan Gruden put home his eighth, cutting the deficit to 5-2. Just before the twelve-minute mark, Cam Squires capitalized on a turnover in front and put it home to get the Comets within two, 5-3.

The final period had the Senators continue to put goals on the scoresheet. A push to the net by Keean Washkurak and Landen Hookey created a scramble in front as Hayden Hodgson whacked home his fifth, extending the lead to 6-3. Under two minutes later, Belleville notched another. Off a setup from Boucher and Lycksell, Clarke was able to walk in and bury his second of the night, for a final score of 7-3.

The next time Belleville will see Utica is on April 4th for their second-to-last meeting of the season. Game time starts at 6:00 p.m. inside Adirondack Bank Center.

The Senators will face off against a new opponent a week from now as Belleville will travel to Hershey to face off against the Bears (AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals) for a 7:00 p.m. start at the Giant Center.

Fast Facts:

#15 Olle Lycksell had four points with one goal and three assists

#16 Tyler Boucher recorded another two points, with one being a goal

#26 Carter Yakemchuk scored one goal and added an assist

#27 Keean Washkurak nabbed one assist

#39 Landen Hookey now has points in back-to-back games with one assist

#42 Hayden Hodgson scored his fifth goal of the season

#43 Arthur Kaliyev scored and is now tied for the most goals in a single Belleville season (31)

#92 Graeme Clarke had four points in his debut with two goals and two assists

